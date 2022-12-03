Southwest Michigan residents were generous in the first week of donations, as they collectively sent in $7,217.33 to the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season.
The fund received $6,767.33 in cash and checks mailed or dropped off at our office, and another $450 that was donated online.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund has since been removed, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations for the cause. You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at www.heraldpalladium.com/site/forms/pmg/goodfellows. No donation is too small.
Three donors sent the largest donations this week – worth $500 – which came from Meryle Merritt, Starks Family Funeral Home and Midwest Timer.
Here are the donations we received this week:
Pat and Phyllis McDaniel, $40; Terence and Steven McNeil, $25; Jennifer Rose, $30; Alan Bulgrin, $50; Alan Bulgrin and Gretta Vanbree, $50; Morris McMurray, $25; John and Susan Braun, $50; Meryle Merritt, $500; Tops MI Chapter 1711 Riverside, $250; Marcia Bowers, $50; Hugh and Nanette Black, $50; David and Deborah Slavicek, $222; Dale and Lynn Stover, $100; Starks Family Funeral, $500; Berrien County Locksmiths, $50; Jack and Teresa Siemans, $100; All Star Family Chiropractic, $175; Joann Ciboch, $100; Peggy Littler, $100; Lois Ashbrook, $150; Judith Cassidy, $100; Richard and Angela Valha, $25; Natural Choices Inc., $100; James and Lois Ashbrook, $250; Exchange Club of Southwest Michigan, $294.33; William and Jane Marohn, $200; Brad and Rebecca Young, $100; Engineered Polymar Products, $100; Sanitary Dry Cleaners Inc., $100; Ye Olde Wash Tub Inc., $50; Williamson Employment Services, $100; Arnt Asphalt Sealing Inc., $50; Slowik Refrigeration, $150; Pro Transmission Service Center Inc., $75; DiMaggio Pizza LLC, $100; Dale and Alice Park, $300; Gallery on the Alley, $50; Custom Tool & Die Co., $250; Andreas and Ingrid Hannich, $50; Vail Rubber Works, $100; St. Joseph Lions Club, $200; Robert and Mary Kynast, $50; Benton Harbor Moose Lodge #1570, $100; Leeroy and Ann Stelter, $100; Richard and Janice Brandt, $300; Midwest Timer, $500; St. Joseph Lions Club, $156 (cash), John and Barbara Bannow, $200; James and Ann Alderink, $250.
The goal for the fund this year is $35,000.