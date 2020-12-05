Southwest Michigan residents were generous this week, sending in $3,380 to the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season.
The fund received $2,565 in cash and checks mailed or dropped off at our office, and another $814 that was donated online.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations. You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at TheHP.com/goodfellows. No donation is too small.
Here are some of the donations we received this week: Cathleen Knauf, in memory of Velma Skelley, $20; Arcadia Gardens LLC, $165; Guy and Sonja Stormo, $25; Donna Bauman, $40; Vance Ferguson Cemetery Memorials, $100; Louis and Doris Miller, $100; Mark and Janet Zielke, $150; Maeryle M. Merritt, $500; Karen Scheltz, $50; Donald and Sharon Gillespie, $25; Gretta Vanbree, $50; Alan Bulgrin, $50; Kathryn Schultz, $25; Philip and Loni Maki, $200; Darlene Kiessel and Susan Foster, $25; Darrin and Beth Drollinger, $100; James and Shirley Pittman, $50; Jo and Debra Reeves, in memory of Jim Reeves Sr., $25; Terence and Steven McNeil, $50; anonymous, $40; Perry and Annette Ballard, $100; St. Joseph Township Lions, in memories of Lion Ron Ravitch and Lion Duane Schneider, $500; John and Susan Braun, $50; Vicki Pastrick Florin, $25; Dean and Barb DeVries, $100.
The goal for the fund this year is $35,000.