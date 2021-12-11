Southwest Michigan residents remained in the giving spirit, sending in $3,286.33 in the second week of donations for the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season.
The fund has raised $17,237.33 in total this year, either through cash and checks mailed/dropped off at the office, or donated online.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations.
You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at TheHP.com/goodfellows. No donation is too small.
The goal for the fund this year is $35,000, which means 49.2 percent of the goal has been collected as of Friday.
The largest contribution over the past week came from The Pfaff Family Fund via Mr. Bruce R. Pfaff, who donated $2,500.
Here are some of the donations we received this week: Marcia Bowers, $50; Jeffrey and Sarah Yircott, $25; Jo Reeves, $25; Gretta Van Bree, $100; Charles and Lorraine Jespersen, $100; Mike McCausland, $100; Vail Rubber Works, $200; Shoreline Real Estate, $50; St. Joseph Township Lions Club, $585; James and Mary Slevin, $100; Roy and Esther Shoemaker, $50; Judith Felland, $200; Ridger and Barbara Bittner, $500; James and Jacqueline Tessman, $100; Louis and Doris Miller, $100; Jim and Melodie Culverhouse, $25; The Pfaff Family Fund via Mr. Bruce R. Pfaff, $2,500; Exchange Club of Southwest Michigan, $539.28; C. Wertanen Agency, $100; City Plumbing & Heating Co., $50; Beaudoin Electrical Construction Inc., $100; Edward and Mary Brunner, $100; Mary G. Spaulding, $50; Monday Musical Club Inc., of Southwestern Michigan, $492.05; Lakeshore Lions Club, $270; In Memory of Alfred and Arnold Berg, $50; and three anonymous donations were submitted for a combined $725.