Generous donors sent in $7,165 to the Good Fellow Fund this week, smashing our $35,000 goal and raising the total collected so far to $41,280. An anonymous $5,000 donation provided the biggest boost.
The Herald-Palladium will continue to accept donations through next Thursday. They can be mailed to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or made online at www.TheHP.com/goodfellows.
Here are donations sent in this week: A retired teamster, $15; John and Joanna Barton, $200; Mary Ann Forsythe and Diane Drechnowicz, $50; Anonymous through the Berrien Community Foundation, $1,000; Nancy Braun, $100; Donna Metz, $100; Christopher Thomas and Kristin Hosbein, $500; Anonymous, $5,000; Margaret Schmieding, $150; Charles Jager, $50.