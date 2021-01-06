The Good Fellow Fund helps local families in need around the holidays, but it couldn’t happen without generous donors in our community.
Those donors came through big time in 2020, sending in $42,330. This was, impressively, more than $7,000 above the set goal of $35,000. The 2020 fund drive officially ended on Dec. 31.
The fund, which dates back more than 100 years, is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. All donations go to folks in need.
The newspaper canceled this year’s Newsie sale – always the biggest fund-raising day of the Good Fellow Fund drive – due to the pandemic. This meant that reaching the goal might prove difficult.
Local donors, however, proved there was no reason to fear. In the end the amount collected this year is more than $1,000 above the 2019 total.
“2019 was one of the best years we have ever had, and for us to surpass that amount without our annual Newsie sale and during a pandemic speaks volumes of our community and its commitment to helping others,” HP Publisher David Holgate said. “I cannot properly thank those who gave, but please know I am gratified.”
Thanks also go to the services club members who kept collecting money even though they couldn’t sell Newsies this year. Those clubs include the Southwest Michigan Exchange Club, St. Joseph Lions Club, St. Joseph Township Lions Club and Lakeshore Lions Club.
Donations late last week came in from: Joyce Richards, $25; Austin Tax and Financial, $500; Linda Korrell, $25.
Also, the following donations came from the Monday Musical Club of Southwest Michigan, $175; Mary Spaulding, $100; Anonymous, $100; Rodger and Madelyn Huelsberg, $20; Gordon and Niki Schreiber, $10; Joanne Muldoon, $65; and Michael and Kimberly Shelton, $30.