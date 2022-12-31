With only one week to spare, Southwest Michigan donors came through to help reach the Good Fellow Fund’s goal for 2022.
The fund received $22,975 in cash and checks mailed or dropped off at our office, and another $85 that was donated online. The total amount raised this month is $40,788.33.
The top donation of the week came from an anonymous donor, who submitted an $11,000 contribution. However, there were two other large donations that helped surpass the annual goal. This included a $6,000 donation from The Schalon Foundation and a $5,000 anonymous donation.
The goal for the fund this year was $35,000. Readers and donors have until the end of Saturday to donate to the fund.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund has since been removed, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations for the cause. You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at www.heraldpalladium.com/site/forms/pmg/good fellows.
No donation is too small.
Here are all the donations we received this week:
Kurt and Marci Wiesemes, $50; Wanda Schaffer, $10; Bernice Mason, $25; Tri-County Bookkeepers & CPA, $100; The Christmas Tree organization in Benton Harbor, $25; an anonymous donor, $11,000; an anonymous donor, $250; The Schalon Foundation, $6,000; Benton Harbor Community of Christ, $200; Frances Kintzele, $300; an anonymous donor, $5,000; and Sharon Alsbro, $100.