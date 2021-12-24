Southwest Michigan residents were flush with holiday cheer – and their donations – sending in $23,225 in the fourth week of donations for the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season.
In doing so, the $35,000 goal for the fund was surpassed on Friday.
The fund has raised $44,347.33 in total this year, either through cash and checks mailed/dropped off at the office, or donated online.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations.
Even though the goal was met, people can continue to support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at TheHP.com/goodfellows. No donation is too small.
The largest contribution over the past week came from The Bill Nygren Foundation, which donated $11,000.
Here are some of the other donations we received this week: Tom and Lucy Kubash, $50; Andrea Zebell, $30; Candice Elders, $50; Schalon Foundation, $5,000; Perry and Annette Ballard, $100; Patricia Kutz, $30; Shirley Pittman, $50; The Lischer Family, $100; Saron Lutheran Church, $2,000; Sherwood Snyder, $100; Merrily Smith, $25; Benton Harbor Community of Christ, $100; Fran Stern Kintzele, $200; The Bill Nygren Foundation, $11,000; Cheryl Barry, $1,000; Studio Dance Theatre – Nutcracker, $1,200; Exchange Club, $20; Jerry Hunt’s, $20; Gaishin Manufacturing, $2,000; and two anonymous donors totaling $150.