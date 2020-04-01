Spring break for most schoolchildren in Southwest Michigan normally would start this Friday, but families looking forward to visiting Disney World or a beach in Florida had to cancel those plans as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep the nation.
Cathy Ficks-Blasy of Benton Harbor said her family had to cancel plans for a Caribbean cruise.
“I think we’re past the grieving part of not going on our cruise, but I wanted to do something to create a memory for the kids to have and us to have,” she said.
So she started the “2020 Spring Break – Camp at Home & Movie Party” Facebook event, which is hosted by her “Bear & Squirrel Adventures” Facebook page.
The event encourages people to pitch a tent in their own backyards, make s’mores and watch a movie.
“The goal is to have something fun to do in place of spring break because we can’t travel and we’re at home,” she said. “Through this, we can connect with friends online. We want to let people know that they are not alone and we are all in this together.”
She said participants can post photos of what they are doing on the Facebook event page.
“Even if people don’t have a tent, they can build forts inside their house,” Ficks-Blasy said. “It is really for all people. You can be 90 and be on the couch with a blanket. It’s something where we all feel connected from our homes.”
Ficks-Blasy is encouraging people to order take-out food to support local restaurants that are offering curbside pickup or delivery. She said a list of local restaurants can be found on the Buy Local Berrien Facebook page. She said she will be giving away donated gift cards from local restaurants.
The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday, but she said families can set their own schedule.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered that all restaurants be for closed through at least April 13 for dine-in seating to slow down the spread of the virus.
Lean On Me challenge
Along with camping in their own backyards, families on Friday can take part in the Lean On Me Challenge being hosted by Bridgman and Lakeshore school districts.
“We just want to tell people to hang in there and let’s get fired up,” said Lakeshore Superintendent Phil Freeman.
Participants are invited to open their front doors at 7 p.m. and crank the song “Lean On Me” for the neighbors to hear while maintaining the proper social distance. Participants should then post a video or photo of their family singing and/or dancing to the song between 7-8:30 p.m. on the Lean On Me Challenge Facebook event page, to be counted.
“We all need positive vibes, positive messages at this time,” said Bridgman Superintendent Shane Peters.
This is the second part of a challenge that started on March 27, when people were invited to crank the song “Don’t Stop Believing.” Freeman said several school districts participated in that challenge, with Bridgman and Lakeshore tying for first place. He said this Friday’s challenge will be the tie-breaker.
He said everyone is invited to participate and post pictures and videos, although only the posts from Lakeshore and Bridgman families will be counted to figure out which district is the ultimate winner.
What does the district win?
“Bragging rights,” Peters said.
He said he was amazed at how many people participated in the March 27 challenge, especially since it was raining.
“We had people who don’t have kids in school that participated in this event,” he said. “It was just something to do. ... I sat on our front porch and we played our music but I turned ours off and I heard other people from blocks away blaring their music.”
Peters said he is uncertain if there will be future challenges after this Friday.
“I’ve thought about people chalking their driveways with positive messages, and it could be to first responders and medical staff,” he said. “They can take a picture and post that.”