BENTON TOWNSHIP — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with Benton Harbor and Berrien County community leaders Friday to hear about the local COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
“The leadership in our public health departments, coupled with our health systems, coupled with volunteers and the Michigan National Guard, this is all different pieces of government coming together and working well together,” she said.
The meeting took place at the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) during a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in which Whitmer toured the operation and greeted those there to be vaccinated, along with staff, volunteers and National Guard members staffing the event.
Some of the community leaders present Friday included Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Andrae Townsel, Congressman Fred Upton and Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said they discussed with Whitmer how Berrien County’s vaccine rollout has been going, along with steps the county is taking to make sure the vaccine is distributed efficiently and equitably.
Whitmer told the media after the tour that her administration is really focusing right now on emphasizing the precautions we’ve been taking the last year, like wearing masks, social distancing and hand washing, but also trying to get vaccine shots distributed quickly.
“It’s really important that people know these are safe, effective vaccines and the closer we get to 70 percent of our 16 and up population getting that vaccination, the closer we get to normalcy. That’s our ultimate goal and I think that’s something we all want to see happen,” she said.
Whitmer said it’s important for Michigan lawmakers to deploy all federal dollars in a timely manner so more rural counties, like Cass County, that are behind on vaccinations can have more resources to meet people where they are to get them vaccinated.
She said the Biden administration’s effort to get the states more vaccine is helping the vaccination effort pickup speed.
“We are working at a very fast pace and we know that’s important because the virus is still very present, it’s still spreading. We know that there are variants that are easier to catch and that’s why getting vaccinated now is so important,” she said.
The BCHD reported on Friday that a handful of cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) COVID variant have been identified in Berrien County. The variant has shown to be more contagious, but vaccines will protect against it.
Berrien vaccine update
Berrien County vaccine providers administered 8,016 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week – the highest number of doses given in a week in the county.
The county had given 7,953 doses last week and 5,047 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers in the county had administered 62,803 doses of vaccine, with 22,328 of those being second doses, according to state data.
That equates to 32.6 percent of the county’s population (16 and older) that have received at least their first dose, and 18.6 percent that are fully vaccinated.
The clinic on Friday at the BCHD administered the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the BCHD, said Friday they are seeing a big demand for the one-shot. The roughly 360 appointment slots available on Friday filled up in about 20 minutes and people are calling the department often asking when they will be offering it.
Conrad said though this was the first public clinic for the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, some were administered earlier this month to essential Cook Nuclear Plant employees ahead of their upcoming plant outage.
Berrien data update
Berrien County recorded 282 new COVID-19 cases this week, the highest weekly new case total since mid-January.
The county had recorded 238 new cases last week and 171 cases the week before.
In addition, 77 new presumed COVID-19 cases were recorded. Last week the county had added 59 presumed cases and the week before, 36.
The county’s percent of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is nearing 10 percent. A month ago the rate was under 5 percent.
The BCHD reported Friday that more of the new cases recently have been in younger people under 30, especially among school-aged children.
COVID-19 deaths picked up a little bit this week in the county, with three being recorded. The last two weeks the county had recorded just one death a week. The week before that, the county had recorded six deaths.
Recoveries are still not keeping up with new cases. The county added 128 this week and 124 last week. Recoveries are defined as people who are alive 30 days after a positive COVID test.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 870 active COVID-19 cases. The county was at 719 active cases last Friday and 606 active cases the Friday before that.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 11,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,067 presumed cases, 10,391 recoveries, 225 confirmed deaths and 18 presumed deaths.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland averaged about 13 patients a day this week. That’s up from the average of 10 or 11 COVID patients a day the last four weeks. On Friday morning, the hospital had 20 patients admitted.
Van Buren/Cass
New cases of COVID-19 rose only slightly this week in Van Buren and Cass counties after bigger increases the last two weeks.
Van Buren County recorded 150 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week the county had recorded 149 new cases and one new death. The previous week the county had recorded 71 new cases.
Cass County recorded 127 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. Last week the county had recorded 113 new cases and no new deaths. The previous week the county had recorded 83 new cases.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 5,112 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths. Cass County has recorded 3,976 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
Vaccine providers in Van Buren County administered 4,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. That’s down slightly from 4,073 doses last week, but still up from 2,886 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, 28,563 doses of vaccine had been administered in Van Buren County, with about 9,050 of those being second doses.
That equates to 32.4 percent of the county’s population that has received at least their first dose, and 15.9 percent that are fully vaccinated.
Cass County vaccine providers administered 1,289 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. The county had administered 1,861 doses last week and 980 doses the week before.
As of Thursday, 10,772 doses of vaccine had been administered in Cass County, with about 3,170 of those being second doses.
That equates to 17.9 percent percent of the county’s population that has received at least their first dose and 7.8 percent that are fully vaccinated.