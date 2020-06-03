WATERVLIET — Grace Christian School in Watervliet held graduation exercises on May 21 at the school for two seniors.
Grace Stockdale is valedictorian, while Ethan Housh is salutatorian.
Stockdale, daughter of Alan and Christy Stockdale of Coloma, plans to attend Calvin University in Grand Rapids. Her activities during school included National Honor Society, student council president, band, cross country, basketball, track and worship team.
Housh, son of Ken and Christine Housh of Benton Harbor, plans to attend Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids. His activities during high school included band, cross country and student council chaplain.