ST. JOSEPH — The ongoing pandemic has claimed another event, as Blossomtime officials announced Wednesday that this year’s Grand Floral Parade has been canceled.
“This was not an easy decision, as a board, that we took lightly and represents the festival’s commitment to the overall well-being of the community at this time,” a Blossomtime news release stated. “After dealing with one of the hardest questions we have faced, the Blossomtime Festival decided to postpone community pageants until after September 1st, 2021. We look forward to beginning the 2022 season come fall and celebrating the Grand Floral Parade next year, tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 14th, 2022.”