Dennis and Shelly Hartmann of True Blue Farms are shown in one of the blueberry fields owned by the company, which is based in Grand Junction. The Hartmanns will be inducted into the Michigan Farmers Hall of Fame on Sept. 11.
GRAND JUNCTION — Over the years, the Michigan Farmers Hall of Fame has inducted hundreds of agricultural growers. This month, a couple from Grand Junction will join the ranks.
Dennis and Shelly Hartmann of True Blue Farms will be among the six farming families throughout Michigan honored at this year’s ceremony, Sept. 11, at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds, according to Jen Rice, a member of the Hall of Fame board of directors.