PAW PAW — Two polluted streams that drain into the Paw Paw River near Hartford and Watervliet will soon be cleaned up, thanks to a federal grant.
Van Buren Conservation District has been awarded a two-year, $413,362 grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will fund efforts to reduce nutrient and pathogen runoff in Pine and Mill creeks, which are both tributaries of the Paw Paw River. Project partners include local farmers, soil health consultants, cover crop consultants, and researchers from Michigan State University and the University of Notre Dame.
Pine and Mill creeks join the Paw Paw River in the city of Hartford and the city of Watervliet, respectively. Both streams are listed as “impaired” for partial and total body contact by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (ELGE) due to high levels of bacteria and pathogens.
The ultimate goal of the project is to make the creeks cleaner and safer for all the people who use them, according to A.J. Brucks, director of the Van Buren Conservation District, whose offices are based in Paw Paw.
“Complex water pollution issues don’t have a ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution,’” she said in a news release. “But this project will allow us to layer multiple different conservation practices. We’ll use tried-and-true approaches like cover crops and no-till along with newer techniques to improve soil health. It’s really a win-win for everyone.”
Grant funds will be used to support and assist farmers with practices like cover crops and reduced tillage to reduce polluted runoff, Erin Fuller, watershed coordinator for the conservation district, went on to explain. New conservation methods will also be tested to reduce runoff and improve yields on farms.
“These innovative methods – including managing drain tiles and a remediating high-phosphorus soils – will help nutrients like phosphorus end up in the crop rather than running off and becoming pollutants in our waterways,” Fuller said. “Practices like cover crops, no-till, drainage water management, and filter strips protect water quality in our Great Lakes and improve soil health. We are eager to show the success we can have with strong partnerships that benefit both the environment and a farm’s bottom line.”
Together, Pine and Mill Creeks drain more than 38 square miles of land that includes parts of Bainbridge and Watervliet townships in Berrien County and Keeler and Hartford townships in Van Buren County. The land use in these watersheds is predominantly agricultural, with about 60 percent percent of the land being used for crop and animal production, according to Fuller. Water from both streams is used for irrigation and Mill Creek flows through Flaherty Park in the city of Watervliet, where both youngsters and fishermen use the creek.