PAW PAW — A tiny insect could prove to be just as harmful in causing erosion along the lakeshore as Lake Michigan’s record-high water level.
That news comes from a regional organization that is trying to control the spread of invasive species throughout Van Buren and Berrien counties.
“As erosion continues to affect communities along Lake Michigan, dunes and hillsides can be weakened even more by the threat of a tiny invasive insect, the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA),” said A.J. Brucks, executive director of the Van Buren Conservation District, which helps oversee the grant-funded SW x SW Corner Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA). “The roots of a healthy hemlock tree hold onto soil and keeps it from eroding away, but this tiny insect threatens to kill off this defender of dunes.”
The Conservation District has been hoping to stave off the spread of the hemlock wooly adelgid in Berrien and Van Buren counties since last year.
“It’s a small insect that’s caused big problems out East and is now established in four counties in Michigan, including Allegan,” said Eleonor Serocki, of the CISMA in a previous interview.
The Conservation District and CISMA plan to set up several information sessions for people in Berrien and Van Buren counties who want to learn more how to identify the hemlock woolly adelgid and protect their hemlock trees from the invasive species.
The meeting times, dates and locations follow:
- March 18 – Van Buren District Library Covert branch, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert, 5 p.m.
- March 26 – Coloma Public Library, 151 W Center St., Coloma, 6:30 p.m.
- March 30 – South Haven Memorial Library, 314 Broadway Ave., South Haven, 6 p.m.
For the past year, the SW x SW CISMA staff has focused on stopping the spread of HWA by checking the branches of hemlocks throughout Berrien and Van Buren counties.
“We want our communities to know this invasive can become very serious, but also that it’s very treatable if it’s caught early,” sayid Logan Yonkus, one of the SW x SW Corner CISMA hemlock surveyors. “If HWA is in one of our counties, our job is to find it. But we can’t do that without the help of residents. By raising awareness, we hope to create a community that knows and understands HWA so that it can be found before it’s too late.”
The session will include information on how to identify hemlocks and HWA, the damage the insect can cause, and how property owners can schedule a free survey with the SW x SW Corner CISMA to ensure their trees are not infected. By understanding the basics of not moving firewood too far from its source, buying hemlocks from responsible nurseries, and parking away from hemlock branches near summer houses and campsites, individuals can keep HWA from spreading, according to Yonkus.
Hemlock woolly adelgid has killed many hemlocks throughout the Eastern United States since it arrived from Japan in the late 1950s. However, populations of HWA have only been in Michigan since 2015. Four counties are known to have this invasive pest: Muskegon, Ottawa, Oceana, and Allegan. “This is a statewide effort,” Yonkus says. “CISMAs across Michigan are acting to treat and reduce the spread of HWA, but it’s important that Michiganders know where these pests are and how to keep from spreading them farther.”
The information session is free and open to the public. For more information on HWA or to discuss a hemlock survey, contact Abbie Bristol and Logan Yonkus by email: swmihwa@gmail.com or phone: 269-657-4030 ext. 5.