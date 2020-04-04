RIVERSIDE — Hagar Township residents will see a proposal on their Aug. 4 ballots to lower taxes.
The Hagar Township Board of Trustees approved a recommendation this week from Township Supervisor Izzy DiMaggio that would make a 50 percent property tax cut in the fire vehicle fund.
“A 10-year millage expires this year and we have too much money in this fund that is not needed for vehicle replacement,” DiMaggio said.
The millage would go from .5 mills to .25 mills, if approved.
DiMaggio said he completed an analysis of projected revenues and the projected vehicle replacement costs, and the tax cut will still leave a sufficient balance after 10 years.
“We are not in the business to make money,” he said. “This is the first opportunity in 10 years to reduce this millage.”
In addition to the tax cut on the August ballot, residents will also see a request to recapture the 1 mill allocated general fund millage, reduced by the Headlee Amendment.
In other business, the township board set its annual budget public hearing for 6 p.m. April 13. The virtual meeting can be accessed at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/976608045, or by calling 888-475-4499. The meeting ID is 976 608 045.
DiMaggio said some highlights of the 2020-2021 budget include that the township remains debt free and that the general fund balance of $2.3 million provides about two years of funds on hand.
The budget recommends improving over seven miles of township roads at a cost of about $170,000. The roads set for improvement are Pier, Fikes, Central, Maple Lane and Bundy Road.
The parks department budget, of $113,000, has funds for new surveillance and security equipment, landscaping, new signage and general maintenance.
In addition, DiMaggio said, the township’s share of a new pumper truck for the North Berrien Fire and Rescue Department is about $281,000 and will be paid over two budgets.