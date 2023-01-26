COLOMA — Tom Allen will be Hagar Township’s new clerk, effective Feb. 1.
At a special meeting Wednesday night, the board chose Allen to replace the current clerk, Sarah Rodriguez, who submitted her resignation earlier this month.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 9:50 am
