BENTON HARBOR — Harbor Habitat for Humanity is celebrating 25 years of homebuilding in the Benton Harbor area.
The organization is planning a virtual celebration on Saturday filled with a walk, awards, trivia and prizes.
“Your involvement will assist us in providing future homeowners the opportunity to take Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, learn basic home repair techniques, and build their home and the homes of others while gaining a plethora of new skills to maintain an affordable home of their own,” the organization said in a news release.
The celebration will be used to mark Harbor Habitat’s 25 years of work in the community and to recognize key supporters, including Whirlpool Corp., Cook Nuclear Plant and Lowe’s in Benton Township.
Harbor Habitat, the local Habitat for Humanity International affiliate, has built 116 homes in Benton Harbor and Benton Township during the last quarter century.
One of the organization’s big highlights came in 2005 when former President Jimmy Carter visited Benton Harbor as part of a “blitz build.”
Erin Hudson, executive director and CEO for Harbor Habitat for Humanity, said the pandemic has caused the cost of building materials to go up, prompting them to expand their service area to neighboring communities.
Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia.
The housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries.
Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.
To register for Saturday’s event, donate or learn more, visit www.harborhabitat.org.