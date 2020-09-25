SOUTH HAVEN — A Hartford woman faces four felony charges after being involved in a car crash that resulted in the death of a 7-year-old Covert boy and serious injuries to his mother.
Ashley Beebe was arraigned earlier this week in Seventh District Court for reckless driving causing death, operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function, and operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license causing injury, according to court records. Her next day in court is scheduled Sept. 30 for a probable cause hearing.
The fatal car crash happened at approximately 2 p.m., Saturday at the intersection of 28th Avenue and M-140 Highway.
Damian Sanchez Enriquez, a second-grade student at Covert Public Schools, was in a vehicle driven by his 43-year-old mother, Carolina Sanchez, when police say Beebe failed to stop at an intersection and crashed into the Sanchez’s vehicle, fatally wounding the little boy and injuring his mother, who was taken by ambulance to Bronson South Haven Hospital.
Police stated in a news release that a 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Sanchez was traveling north on M-140 Hwy., when a 2001 Buick Regal, driven by Beebe, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 28th Avenue.
The collision caused the Saturn to hit a Nissan, which was traveling south on M-140 Highway. That vehicle was then hit by a Hyundai.