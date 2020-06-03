HARTFORD — Hartford High School held a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook Live on Friday, May 29, for 69 graduating seniors, with speakers Dave Janicki, Andrew Hubbard and Jim Webb. This was followed by a senior send-off celebration parade in vehicles from Hartford Bible Church to Hartford Middle School parking lot for a fireworks display where one firework was let off for each senior.
In the class of 2020, the varsity football team qualified for playoffs and the boys varsity soccer team won the Southwest 10 Conference Championship and Division 4 District title.
The top 10 students are: Jessica Huaracha, Francisco Medrano, Tyler Blocker, Joel Soto, Mason Summerton, Joseph Lehmkuhl, Jessica Cardoso, Kaitlyn Dimas, Nicholas Pultz and Brody Crowder.
Member of the class are: Aldo Acevedo, Anthony Alonso, Joseph Beebe, Eternity Bridges, John Burfield II, Cristy Burtchett, Sergio Canseco Jr., Miguel Cardoso Calderon, Jolynn Castanon, Destiny Chacon, Tonda Marie Daisy, Yair Delgado, Seth Faultersack, Jaelyne Galvan, Carter Gendron, Nicholas Gillaspy, Trey Goodson, Maria Gutierrez, Isabelle Heminger, Victor Hurtado, Citlali Ibarra, Elijah Ledesma, Karla Liborio-Davila, Kyle Manning, Brenda Martinez, Joseph Martinez, Erianna McCoy, Jahdiel Mendez-Martinez, Jerri Mendoza-Ramon, Grace Milliken, Uberth Morales Gutierrez, Adrianna Moresau Mares, Brianna Morseau Mares, Yovana Naranjo, Skyler O’Neill, Ismael Paniagua Vega, Erick Ramirez Olguin, Christopher Ramon-Garcia, Ismael Reyes Pineda, Estafany Rocha, Elijah Rodarte, Zak Romhilt, Katherine Sanchez, Codey Shively, Faridevianey Silva, Regan Sinclair, Stephanie Smith, Esther Ugalde-Pacheco, Chance Valentine, Jose Vega, Darius Webb, Austin Wiggins III, Ian Woodruff, Irvin Zavala, Rigoberto Jared Zavaleta.