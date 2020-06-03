BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) is adding more sets of COVID-19 data to its data dashboard as it phases out daily updates and moves to weekly.
“Accuracy and transparency are paramount as we continue to respond to this pandemic,” Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said in a news release Tuesday. “We continue to expand and improve data reporting to make sure the public understands the trends and context behind the numbers so they know where their community stands with the COVID-19 outbreak.”
The dashboard will now include metrics such as the weekly average of percent positive COVID-19 tests, percentage point difference in positive tests from the previous week to show a trend, trends for inpatient hospitalizations census by date, and total number of tests completed, cumulatively and per week, according to the release.
This data is in addition to the original information on the dashboard, which includes the confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County; information on those who have recovered from or died as a result of the virus; an interactive map of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code; demographic breakdowns of cases, deaths, and recoveries; and charts showing trends in cases over time.
With this expanded data, and the state’s MI Safe Start Map, the BCHD will start phasing out its daily COVID-19 updates on its social media channels.
Moving forward, the health department will give weekly trend analysis on Fridays to better interpret the data and to offer more meaning and context behind the numbers.
While the state data and local data may differ slightly, Berrien County leaders are looking closely at the overall trends presented in the data, instead of tracking information solely day by day, according to the release.
Though the dashboard shows which ZIP codes have the most cases, it does not include information like how or where the virus is being transmitted, nor does it show where individuals were exposed to the disease.
The BCHD noted in the news release that because this information isn’t easily available, residents are asked to take precautions wherever they live, such as maintaining a social distance of six feet or more from others when in public, wearing a face covering in enclosed public places, staying home when they feel sick, and keeping up with rigorous hand hygiene.
Tuesday count update
Berrien County added seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, four presumed cases, 34 recoveries and one death Tuesday.
There are now about 66 active COVID-19 cases in the county. That’s 28 less than on Monday.
Cumulatively there have been 636 COVID-19 cases, 197 presumed COVID-19 cases, 517 recoveries and 53 deaths.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, with three of those in the intensive care unit. That’s two more hospitalized than on Monday.
Cass County added one COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing its total to 83 cases. The county still has three deaths and 35 recoveries.
Van Buren County added three cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 147 cases. The county still has six deaths and 79 recoveries.
Local COVID-19 numbers and information can be found at www.bchdmi.org, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19. For state numbers, visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.