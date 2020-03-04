NILES — The Berrien County Health Department has suspended the operating license for a Niles body art facility due to unsafe and unsanitary piercing practices, possibly exposing customers to the blood of other customers, according to a news release from the department.
People who have ever received body piercings from Paparazzi Tattoo & Body Piercing in Niles are recommended to receive blood tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV. They may be at increased risk for exposure to blood-borne pathogens due to improper sterilization of metal forceps used for those piercing procedures.
Customers who received ear and nose piercings exclusively are not at risk and are not recommended for blood testing.
People can be tested by their health care provider, or by the Berrien County Health Department in Niles on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or in Benton Harbor on Mondays or Thursdays.
The department is working to notify customers and provide guidance on recommended blood testing. So far, no cases of hepatitis C, hepatitis B or HIV associated with Paparazzi Tattoo & Body Piercing have been found.
Even though there may not be symptoms, blood testing is still recommended, as there are treatment options available if test results are positive. Testing cannot determine if an infection occurred at the body art facility or another location, but knowing about the infection is important so it can be evaluated by a health care professional.
The health department continues working with state and regional public health partners as this investigation is ongoing. A hotline has been established to answer questions or concerns from the public at 1-800-815-5485. More information is also available at the Berrien County Health Department website at www.bchdmi.org.