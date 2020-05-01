ST. JOSEPH — A new online Berrien County COVID-19 Data Dashboard was launched Thursday morning by the Berrien County Health Department, Health Officer Nicki Britten told Berrien County Commissioners during their Zoom meeting.
The dashboard includes how many people have the virus, recovered from it and died from it, along with how many people are currently hospitalized with the virus. By clicking on tabs, viewers can see information about the numbers broken down by race, gender and age. It includes graphs and an interactive map of where the cases are by zip code.
The dashboard can be found at www.bchdmi.org/COVID19. Britten said the dashboard will be updated daily with new information.
Britten and Dan Fette, director of the county’s Community Development department, also talked to commissioners about the uncertainty surrounding what life will look like after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is lifted. It is set to expire on May 15.
Everything won’t open at once, Britten said.
“I’ve really been thinking about reopening as a series of dials that get tweaked,” she said.
She said having a plan in place as businesses reopen is vital so that hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with new COVID-19 cases.
“That contact tracing and case investigation continues to be a really important strategy as things start to open up,” she said. “As there is more mixing of people, people will have more contact with one another. Businesses are planning to have safeguards in place to try to minimize the risk of those contacts.”
Currently, she said the county is seeing a flat trend in terms of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. She said the county didn’t see a spike in cases because social distancing and other measures took place early. Britten said Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph is prepared, should the numbers spike.
“Spectrum Health Lakeland does have really great surge capacity,” she said. “... They almost have double ICU rooms because the new pavilion was able to open in early April and that had a whole new set of ICU (rooms) and the other ICU is still intact in use. For a community our size, we actually have a lot of ICU rooms.”
Regional strategy
Britten said the governor is considering using a regional approach when reopening the state’s economy, but she doesn’t know if that will happen.
“I do think that a regional approach would make some sense,” she said. “... Everyone’s experience is going to look a little different in different quarters of the state.”
If a regional approach is used, she said she doesn’t know if the state would dictate what each region is allowed to do, or if local governments would be given the task to determine what reopening looks like.
Board Chairman Mac Elliott said a regional approach is needed. He said the current statewide plan is modeled for high density areas, “which only applies to about eight of the 83 counties of the state.”
“I’m hopeful that reason will prevail and that we’ll be given some flexibility so that we can tailor our reopening to our circumstances,” he said.
Elliott believes the county is ready to get up and running in a way that is safe.
Fette said it’s important to reopen the economy so the recession the stay-at-home order created can be lifted quickly. But he said it has to be done in a safe, gradual way.
He said the recovery should be quicker than the recovery from the Great Recession of 2008, because the current one is a supply-side recession due to businesses having to close to keep people safe.
“This is not anything like we experienced during the Great Recession, where there was a complete drop off in spending and demand,” he said. “... In the current situation, what we’ve done is slammed on the brakes intentionally to more or less put us in a recession.”
He said the demand for goods is still there, but won’t be if the economy doesn’t open soon.
Fette said that however the economy is opened up, he doesn’t expect to see the government taking punitive actions against businesses that don’t comply.
“The hope is that they will all be encouraged to do so out of concern for their own customers and workers,” he said.
Right now, Fette said he is working with business leaders to supplement any plan that is handed down by the governor’s office.