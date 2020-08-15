BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County Health Department say they’re cautiously optimistic as COVID-19 cases have remained steady the last two weeks.
Berrien County recorded nearly the same number of new COVID-19 cases and recoveries this week.
The county added 82 COVID-19 cases and 83 recoveries this week. In addition, two deaths were recorded.
Last week the county had recorded 76 new cases, 65 recoveries and one death.
With deaths and recoveries, the county was at about 96 active cases Friday. That’s slightly down from 99 last Friday, and slightly up from 89 the week before.
In total, the county now has had 1,251 cases, 1,088 recoveries, 67 deaths and 242 presumed cases. The county only added one presumed case over last week.
“We are watching closely, knowing that trends can reverse if we get too lax about our good infection prevention habits. Keep wearing your masks, washing your hands, and watching your distance around others. If you are feeling sick or if you are waiting on COVID-19 test results, just stay home and don’t risk potentially exposing others,” the BCHD wrote in its weekly COVID-19 update on Facebook Friday.
The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at Spectrum Health Lakeland dropped to seven on Friday, down from 11 on Thursday and 13 last Friday.
As of Tuesday, about 3.6 percent of the county’s COVID-19 tests were coming positive. That’s with an average of about 536 tests daily. Last week the county had about 2.2 percent of its tests coming back positive.
Officials have said that any testing rate at or under 4 percent is good as testing capabilities increase.
Van Buren/Cass
Van Buren County had about 3.2 percent of its tests coming back positive as of Tuesday. That’s with an average of about 241 tests daily. Last week the county had about 4.3 percent of its tests coming back positive.
Cass County had about 3.3 percent of its tests coming back positive. That’s with an average of about 87 tests daily. Last week the county was at 4.7 percent.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) reported its weekly number of recovered patients Friday.
Van Buren County now has 263 people recovered. That is an addition of 26 people since last week. The week before, the county added 29 recoveries.
Cass County now has 190 people recovered. That is an addition of 17 people since last week. The week before, the county added 23 recoveries.
Neither county added any deaths this week.
With deaths and recoveries, Van Buren County has about 173 active cases, up from 153 last week.
Cass County has about 120 active cases, down from 123 last week.
In total, Cass County has had 323 COVID-19 cases and and Van Buren has had 445.
The VBCHD reported in a news release that as cases continue to grow in Van Buren/Cass counties, they are asking people to please answer the phone if the health department calls.
They will call anyone who has a positive test or has been a contact, within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, of a person who tested positive for coronavirus. The call would come from 269-621-3143 or 866-806-3447.