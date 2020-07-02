BENTON TOWNSHIP — Employers around Berrien County will soon have access to technology to will help them track sick employees.
The Berrien County Board of Health approved during its monthly meeting Wednesday morning contracting with a web developer in Kalamazoo to create this tool.
“Of course it’d be voluntary, but we think there’d be a lot of value added to both businesses and public health,” said Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD).
The technology would function similarly to how schools report infectious diseases. Employers could use it to report any employees they have out sick, along with their symptoms.
Britten said this technology can act as a sort of early warning system to stop a second wave of COVID-19 infections before a rise in case numbers or hospitalizations happen.
“We know with influenza and many other things, not everyone seeks health care. That’s the same with COVID-19,” she said. “Even though there’s a push for people to get tested if they’re symptomatic, we know that’s just not the reality. This would give us some additional insight of possible pockets of sick people.”
Britten said it wouldn’t collect protected health information, only aggregate totals. She said it’ll be available cost-free to workplaces and be designed to be as easy as possible to use.
Board of health member Linda Strohl said she’s looking forward to using the technology when congregant meal sites are reopened at senior centers.
“There is clearly quite a bit of risk involved in having groups of seniors coming together for lunch, and I think this would be a really good tool to use in tracking the senior centers, and what’s happening. I know they’re trying to reopen carefully, and this will help them, in addition to the companies and the health department,” she said.
Britten said the system will cost the BCHD about $7,600 to be developed from K Kzoo LLC, the same company that developed the school reporting system.
Other COVID-19 updates
BCHD Medical Director Rick Johansen said the health department has been busy reading the plan for students to return to school in the fall that was released by the state this week. Health department staff are meeting with the county’s school superintendents next week.
He said with the low risk COVID-19 has posed to children, a lot of the protection needs to be for the teachers and staff.
Britten, who worked directly on the state’s return to school plan, said that dealth departments and schools already work together to respond to infectious diseases, so this year that work will be more important than ever.
Board member Kenneth Edwards, an orthopedic surgeon, brought up the political conflict that has developed with wearing face coverings. He said he’s thought about the 100 people that got COVID-19 in connection to the bar in Lansing.
“If we see cases rise again, we’re going to see some elective health services go away again,” he said.
Britten said to keep cases down people need to do some combination of social distancing, covering their face and limiting their contact with others, depending on what situation they are in. For example, if you’re in an enclosed space you might want to use two or more of those strategies, but if you’re outside, you might just use social distancing.
COVID-19 back on the rise
Britten said during the meeting that over the last four days or so, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has started to increase again.
“We’re nowhere near where we were at the height of it in May, and we’re not seeing hospitalizations or deaths increasing yet, but it’s something we’re continuing to watch,” she said.
The county gained 18 cases Wednesday, one of the largest one-day totals the county has had in several weeks.
The county added two recoveries Wednesday and no deaths.
With the deaths and recoveries, the county is now at about 48 active cases, up from about 20 last week.
Spectrum Health Lakeland is still treating two COVID-19 patients.
Van Buren County added five cases Wednesday and Cass added four.
Long-term care facilities
Britten said the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and long-term care facilities is slowing down.
“These facilities are doing well at not letting it get in and when it does, have wonderful efforts to stop transmission within the facility,” Britten said.
BCHD Spokesperson Gillian Conrad said after the meeting that there isn’t a huge concern here locally about COVID-19 patients being put back into nursing homes and getting more residents sick.
She said it’s true that sometimes when a resident of one of these facilities gets COVID-19, they might go to the hospital and be discharged back to the nursing home, but they are isolated into a single wing or section of the building with other COVID-19 patients.
“If there is someone who doesn’t live in one of these facilities, gets sick, goes to the hospital, and is able to be discharged, but isn’t quite well enough to go home yet, this is where the governor set up these regional hubs,” Conrad said.
There are a dozen or so of these facilities around the state, but none are in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties, according to the state’s long-term care facility data website.
“So, COVID-positive people have been sent to nursing homes, but they’ve been specifically designated for that purpose,” Conrad said.
She said within the experience of most of the facilities in Berrien County, the disease usually came in to the residents through asymptomatic staff members.
“That’s not to place blame, but this is close, personal work, working with residents in these facilities,” Conrad said. “Once prevention measures were put into place and we really tried to educate these facilities on good practices, new cases in these facilities slowed.”