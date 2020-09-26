Area health officials reiterated this week the importance of getting a flu shot this season to reduce the amount of respiratory illness circulating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residents of Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties have many opportunities to receive a flu shot with various drive-thru clinics scheduled.
In addition, the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) is bringing back its Flu Shot Fridays from Oct. 2 to Nov. 20 at both its Benton Township and Niles offices.
The BCHD, the Van Buren Cass District Health Department and Spectrum Health Lakeland announced the events this week.
Health officials are warning that getting a flu shot will also help the community fight COVID-19.
“Preventing the spread of influenza in our community will further reduce symptoms that could be confused with those of COVID-19,” Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said in a news release. “Community flu vaccination reduces outpatient illnesses, hospitalizations, and intensive care unit admissions, while helping to protect our front-line workers and local health care system as we continue to care for people with COVID-19.”
Every person six months and older should get the flu vaccine every year, according to the health departments. Vaccination against the flu is especially important for higher risk groups, like young children, pregnant women, and adults who have chronic health conditions or are over the age of 65.
Flu season can be well underway by December and January. Since it takes about two weeks for the flu vaccination to provide protection, experts recommend getting a flu shot before the end of October.
High-dose flu vaccinations and pneumonia vaccinations are also offered for those over age 65. Most insurance plans will cover the cost for these vaccines, but no one will be turned away for an inability to pay.
Flu Shot Friday’s at the BCHD will offer walk-in flu vaccinations 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.berriencounty.org/641/Flu-Vaccinations.
Find more information about Spectrum Health Lakeland’s drive-thru flu shot clinics, visit www.spectrumhealthlakeland.org.
For more information about clinics in Van Buren and Cass counties, visit https://vbcassdhd.org.
Area pharmacies and primary care doctors offer the flu vaccine as well.