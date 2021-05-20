BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County health officials are asking those who got vaccinated outside of Berrien County to let the health department or a primary care physician know.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department, said during a Facebook Live update Wednesday, that this will help count toward Michigan’s vaccination rates.
“It’s important too to have your medical record to reflect that,” she said.
There are efforts underway to connect state vaccination system, but that technology is going to take a while.
Berrien County is at just over 47 percent of residents with at their first dose and about 40 percent that are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
Britten said the BCHD can also help get you a new vaccine card if you’ve lost yours.
Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, said during the update that he’s still expecting people to either get COVID-19 antibodies by either getting the vaccine or getting the virus.
“I want to make sure we’re saving as many friends as neighbors as possible,” he said.
Hamel said even people who already had COVID-19, should get a vaccine.
“People have been infected twice and died the second time. Those durable antibodies are not guaranteed,” he said. “You do not have to wait.”
Data update
Berrien County recorded 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 55 new recoveries. No new deaths were recorded.
“We’re now seeing an average of under 20 new cases a day. We’ve definitely made it through that March and April surge,” Britten said.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 913 active COVID-19 cases. Last Wednesday, the county had about 1,158 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 19 COVID-positive patients admitted Wednesday morning. That’s up from 15 on Tuesday, but down from 26 last Wednesday.
Van Buren County recorded another COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 111. No new deaths were recorded in Cass County.
In addition, Van Buren County recorded three new COVID-19 cases and Cass County recorded eight.