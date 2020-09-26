The question of when a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready is still up in the air, but local, state and now federal health officials are preparing with mass vaccination plans once it is.
“Mass vaccination is the bread and butter of local health. We did it in a large scale with H1N1 and in very small dry runs every year with the influenza vaccine,” said Nicki Britten, the Berrien County Health Department’s (BCHD) health officer at a recent Board of Health meeting.
The BCHD started dusting off its mass vaccination plan in March and is working each day to prepare for when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.
Currently, that’s estimated to be late this year or early 2021, and not widely available until next fall, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director told Congress last week.
The CDC’s Vaccination Program Interim Playbook, released last week, states that early in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program there may be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. The first vaccination efforts may focus on those critical to the response, providing direct care, and maintaining societal function, as well as those at highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19.
Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the BCHD, said it’s almost certain that the first to be vaccinated would be health care workers, doctors, nurses, first responders and anyone having a lot of interaction with people who could have it.
The next tier of those vaccinated would be the higher risk and vulnerable populations, like those over the age of 65.
“We also hope that might include people of color in our community. As we know, this virus has impacted them disproportionately,” Conrad said.
She said the federal vaccination program, along with the state’s, will be helpful for guidance.
“From our perspective at the local health department, we’re the ones that when it comes to it, will actually be pushing needles into people’s arms,” Conrad said. “What we’re really keen on having is that coordinated plan across the federal government and state.”
Lynn Sutfin, public information officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), said in an email that the department’s Division of Immunization has been working with several partners to develop the distribution plan of COVID-19 vaccine.
“Planning of initial roll-out is expected to be a small allocation per CDC, specific to the highest priority group. Then as additional vaccine becomes available, more partners will be included in the distribution and more groups will be included in the vaccination process,” she said.
Sutfin said plans are in the works to include agencies and groups it’s already working with for COVID-19 testing sites to be vaccination sites once the priority levels and vaccine supply are known.
In addition, the Division of Immunization is preparing to enroll providers as necessary to receive and store the vaccine once it arrives.
Conrad said the health department would partner with churches, schools, nonprofits and other community groups to set up clinics at convenient locations and times for as many people as possible.
Other partners would include private practice physicians, hospitals and pharmacies.
“So it’s not just the responsibility of the local health department, but together we would have the goal of getting as many people immunized as possible,” Conrad said.
The last time the country had to mobilize mass vaccinations was against H1N1, or the Swine Flu.
Many editions of The Herald-Palladium between October 2009 and April 2010 have mention of H1N1 vaccination clinics all around Southwest Michigan.
One story in particular, from Oct. 25, 2009, includes a look at a clinic on a rainy Saturday at Lake Michigan College where more than 1,500 people were vaccinated.
A Berrien Springs resident at the event told the HP reporter: “Well, I’ve got four kids. Maybe something will happen, maybe not, but you never know. I just figured, why not not be prepared?”
Conrad said that’s exactly why though voluntary, everyone will be encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine, because herd immunity also depends on how many people are willing to get it.
There are some different estimates out there about what the level of herd immunity needs to be before the country, and the world, are back to normal.
Conrad said the speculative figure that has stuck out to her is about 70 percent. About 70 of the population would need to have had the virus or had the vaccine.
But with COVID-19 not being even a year old yet, there are still a lot of unknowns about how long immunity for someone who had the virus might last.
“We hope a vaccine would provide some longer-term immunity, but we don’t know that for sure either,” Conrad said.
She pointed to the influenza vaccine that changes each year.
“With COVID-19, and the vaccines that are in the running right now to be developed and make their way through clinical trials, we just don’t know. It’s possible you get one vaccine and you’re good. It’s also possible you have to get one every year,” Conrad said.
On Monday, Johnson & Johnson began the largest COVID-19 vaccine trials, with plans to enroll 60,000 participants, according to The New York Times. The company might be able to determine by the end of the year if the vaccine is safe and effective.
Conrad said these vaccine creation efforts, in the U.S. and around the world, are important because without it, other measures – like face coverings, social distancing and lockdowns – have had to be put into place.
“Normally vaccines take years to develop, and so the fact that some are already in Phase 3 of clinical trials is amazing,” she said. “I think because in modern history we’ve never had this much global concentrated effort in making this happen. Everybody on Earth is pretty invested in having a vaccine.”