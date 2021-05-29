Health officials to keep serving community as long as COVID lingers

BENTON TOWNSHIP — At some point, COVID-19 will just be another virus we contend with, like the flu, chicken pox and the measles.
“The outlook on that and how long it’s going to take, I just don’t know,” Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the Berrien County Health Department, said this week.
At this point, the BCHD staff expect to keep doing what they’ve been doing for the last 15 months through the rest of 2021.
Conrad said they are committed to maintaining whatever level of service is needed to keep COVID transmission at a low.
“We should reach a point where it fades into the background and we’re only concerned if there’s little flare ups or outbreaks in different settings,” she said.
Eventually, contact tracing and case investigation might fall back onto the individual to notify their close contacts, depending on recommendations from state and national health officials.
The extra staff the BCHD hired to help with COVID-19 efforts will be around for a while.
Conrad said the strategy continues to evolve on what ways they need to provide vaccines or respond to the community’s needs with COVID transmission.
“A month and a half ago we were still in that spring surge. We had to flip people who had been working at vaccine clinics back into the case investigation and contact tracing to handle that larger volume of cases,” she said. “Since then, things have slowed down. It’s a constant strategy shift accessing what is the situation and what are the community needs.”
Programs and services
Last March, health departments across the country had to severely scale back their programs and services in order to prioritize a COVID response.
“However, we know that as our response moves into more of a maintenance mode, with fewer staff assets needing to be a part of that, we’re going to be able to scale back up again with regular programing and services,” Conrad said.
This summer, the BCHD will start bringing back more office hours for immunizations and sexual health services.
WIC (women, infants and children) clients will be able to come back into the office, and staff will be making more home visits for certain programs.
“I think we, and the rest of the world, are emerging from doing everything over Zoom to being able to go back to certain things face to face,” Conrad said.
The health department staff are looking at just being more available to the community again.
“Everything we scaled back will be scaled back up again and we’re looking forward to that,” Conrad said.
Infrastructure now in place
The BCHD staff is also looking forward to knowing they can jump into action if they need to do large scale COVID-19 booster shot clinics.
“Not only have we been able to show we can vaccinate tens of thousands of people in our community with the help of partners, the infrastructure needed for a mass vaccination campaign is here. We built it. We got it,” Conrad said.
She said she would expect booster shot clinics to go much more smoothly than some of those early weeks in the vaccine rollout.
It’s not been officially noted whether or not certain vaccines will require a booster, and what the timeline on that might be. Research is ongoing.
In addition, the BCHD is working to integrate COVID-19 vaccines into their regular immunization services.
“I think what we’ll likely be able to have in the future is, you can come here and get your vaccine. It’ll be on regular days that the office is open. Like you would bring kids in for childhood vaccinations or when you’d come in to get your shingles or pneumonia vaccine from us,” Conrad said.
Likewise, primary care providers and pharmacies will likely make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all patients.
Conrad said even though vaccination progress has slowed due to decreasing demand, they’re making slow, yet steady, progress.
“But I don’t think we’ll have a point in which we’re going to throw up the white flag and say we did it,” she said. “It’s going to go on for some time.”
A new level of flexibility
Conrad said as the county starts moving toward a post-pandemic world, the health department will continue to listen to the community.
“We want to know, what are the current needs? What has emerged or been highlighted or emphasized by the pandemic? We’ll be paying attention to if there are new services we need to start offering,” she said.
Conrad hopes there will be more leaders who will pay attention to the field of public health going forward.
“Especially local health departments and what they do. So that we have the capacity to respond to whatever comes next,” she said. “Whether it’s another global pandemic or some other sort of localized public health crisis, I’m really hoping there’s more appreciation and understanding for all of that so we’re able to continue building our capacity as a department.”
Conrad said the public health field has been forever changed by the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone learned a lot about flexibility.
“We are so fortunate that we have such dedicated staff who are agile and flexible and willing to fill in wherever they are needed,” she said. “I’m really proud of what our department has accomplished and how we’ve been able to serve our community during this pandemic. I’m hoping that those lessons of flexibility and creativity stay with us.”