Health officials urge child vaccinations ahead of school year

From the summer before the pandemic to now, Berrien County has seen a 4 percent decline in the number of children who are vaccinated with their required shots for school.
“Just in two years, a year and a half, it’s gone down by 4 percent. Another year, 64, another year, 60 percent. In general you want to get to 70 percent or higher to get good herd immunity with a lot of these childhood diseases,” Dr. Rex Cabaltica, medical director for the Berrien County Health Department, said recently.
Cabaltica, a family physician who has worked all over the world, including China for 13 years, has seen what not being vaccinated does to children.
“I’d see kids come down with things like measles and them actually die of measles,” he said. “Or things like polio, which is still endemic there. It’s heartbreaking to see a view of the world where there are no vaccines. Even if they want the vaccines, they can’t get them.”
Michigan requires students to get several vaccinations to attend school. Those include diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B, meningococcal conjugate and chickenpox.
Parents have until Nov. 1 to catch their kids up on these vaccines or receive a waiver from their local health department.
The BCHD will hold a Back to School Bash on Monday, in which all childhood immunizations will be available, in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine for teens.
“It’s just an opportunity for them to start getting caught up on vaccinations because a lot of us lose track of time,” Cabaltica said. “We can also help issue you a waiver to get you through that period of catching up, so that your kid isn’t excluded from school. We don’t want to give a waiver, but we want to be supportive of parents in this time that’s been so stressful for everyone.”
Why a mandate?
Childhood vaccinations have been mandated for school attendance for decades.
“In districts where there are low vaccination rates and they see an outbreak of something like measles, those schools often have to shut down,” Cabalitca said.
Dr. Anne Dudley, a pediatrician with Southwestern Medical Clinic, said these vaccinations are required because those diseases are more common among younger children.
“We know that their highest exposure during the day is usually during school, so that’s why it’s really important they stay up to date,” she said.
Cabaltica said health department officials don’t like having to exercise the authority of quarantining and sending large amounts of kids home from school.
“We can breathe a sigh of relief when vaccination rates are high,” he said.
The more transmissible the disease, like measles, the higher the level of herd immunity needed. Cabaltica said measles needs an 85-90 percent herd immunity rate.
Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the BCHD, said she likes to explain vaccines to people like they’re a raincoat. Germs are the rain and herd immunity is like an umbrella.
“Even with the raincoat on, you could still potentially get wet – not every vaccine is 100 percent effective. So you need to have an umbrella too,” she said. “Those who are not vaccinated, like newborn babies, rely on other people to share their umbrella when it’s raining. We need to get our communities to invest in these umbrellas together.”
Cabaltica said being in the United States, with these vaccines widely available, we have “an incredible advantage.”
“They are the best preventative measure on the individual level, to prevent personal tragedy, and on the public health level, to prevent shut downs of schools,” Cabaltica said. “It just makes sure that if we have an outbreak, people are protected.”
A history of hesitancy
Dudley and Cabaltica both said they welcome and appreciate questions from parents about vaccines.
“I absolutely understand, as a parent and as a physician, people asking questions about what we are asking them to put into their child’s body, and any medical procedure we’re asking them to undertake,” Dudley said. “We like to go over that information to make sure everyone feels comfortable with what’s happening.”
She said the most common questions she gets about vaccines are: What are the side effects going to be? Is this necessary? What are the ingredients, like what is included in the vaccine? Also, does it really work?
Cabaltica said he gets similar questions, the most common being, “Why should I get my kid vaccinated?”
“When you’re comparing what to do, get vaccinated or to not get vaccinated, you need to also put that into, ‘do I take the side effects of the vaccine or risk the infection?’” he said.
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, which adolescents 12-17 can receive, Cabaltica shared the example of how multisystem inflammatory syndrome has affected about 4,000 children in the United States who got COVID-19.
“That often leads to ICU care,” Cabaltica said. “There’s always risk with a vaccine, but there’s the risk of actually getting it. With the delta variant, it’s even more likely you could get it because it’s so much more infectious.”
Vaccine hesitancy has been around since the invention of the smallpox vaccine in the 1790s. However, the more modern day vaccine hesitancy, or anti-vax movement, started in 1998 with a now very debunked study linking the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to autism.
Cabaltica said this hesitancy is common with newer vaccines.
“There are some vaccines that I also have questions about,” he said.
When the chickenpox vaccine was developed, Cabaltica said he was very hesitant.
“I thought I’d rather let my kids get natural immunity because I had never seen any of the complications,” he said. “At this stage in the game, it’s such a successful vaccine, I’ve not seen chickenpox and my kids have been vaccinated against it. I try to learn from my own experiences and the data that the game has shifted and this is a new phase in the game.”
In fact, many millennials and those in Generation Z have never seen any of these diseases, health officials said.
Conrad said it’s natural for them to have questions about vaccines for their own children.
“They never thought about getting them, because their parents just went ahead and got vaccines for them,” she said. “We never had to worry about those diseases.”
The BCHD encourages anyone with questions to ask their pediatrician, their family physician, or anyone at the health department. Then really vet the information on the internet.
The BCHD has information available on its website at www.bchdmi.org. The state also provides a resource called I Vaccinate, ivaccinate.org, with frequently asked questions, fact sheets and links to other resources.
COVID-19 vaccines and teens
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has emergency use authorization for children 12-15, and full approval for children 16 and 17. Vaccines for younger children are currently in clinical trials.
In Berrien County, uptake among those age groups sits at about 30 percent for 12- to 15-year-olds and 40 percent for 16- to 19-year-olds, according to state data.
Dudley and Cabalitca recently conducted a joint Facebook Live video in which they discussed some questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine and its efficacy in teens.
In the video, available to watch on Spectrum Health Lakeland’s Facebook page, the two discuss why children should get the vaccine, even though they’re less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.
“Although they’re not impacted, they’re becoming increasingly impacted,” Dudley said. “Part of that is due to the delta variant.”
The two doctors debunked some myths about the COVID-19 vaccine as well, like that it causes infertility or affects the menstrual cycle.
“It doesn’t make sense scientifically. It’s not possible biologically that this type of vaccine could cause that,” Dudley said. “Once this disinformation was put out there it is hard to combat. ... There are many reasons why girls or women miss their periods. The timing could have linked up, but there’s no data to support that.”
Cabaltica reiterated that it’s important to talk to a primary care doctor with concerns because they know a person’s history best.
With school returning in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, Dudley said everyone is curious about how activities will be affected.
“We are hoping that if more children are vaccinated, we can resume some of those normal activities,” she said. “We know that’s important for children’s mental health.”
Love for your neighbor
Dudley said this school year is still going to be different than it has been in the past.
“I think masks are helping protect our kids and also helping protect their families and other people who they’re around,” she said. “We can be a good example for our children by asking them to be a part of this health impact that they can have on the community. They want to help, but we have to teach them how and why it’s important.”
She said she would also like to remind everyone to get their flu vaccines this fall, adding, they should be available at doctors’ offices and pharmacies starting in September. People can get a flu vaccine at the same time as other vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
Cabaltica said he became a doctor to try to help people guard their health and to flourish.
“I see vaccinations as not only an individual measure to prevent all of the tragedies I’ve seen overseas in unvaccinated individuals, but it’s also an expression of love for your neighbor,” he said. “There are those who are allergic, or have medical conditions that don’t allow vaccinations. To get vaccinated is to say, ‘I want to help protect my community.’ The community is important for my family to be a part of and this is a part of our contribution to that.”