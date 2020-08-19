ST. JOSEPH — Portia Braddock told a Berrien County judge Tuesday that after doing a lot of digging, she found 196 checks totaling $122,611.69 that contained the forged signature of her fiancé, Dan Nitz.
The checks were made out to Lorraine Branum, an Indiana woman who has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from Nitz’s business, a vineyard in Baroda where Branum was employed as office manager. Braddock’s testimony came during a preliminary hearing for Branum in Berrien County Trial Court Judge Charles LaSata’s courtroom.
The hearing was adjourned for the day after Branum’s lawyer, Sarissa Montague, said she wants to review, one-by-one, an inch-thick stack of copies of checks presented to the court Tuesday by Berrien Assistant Prosecutor Peter Drent. Because Montague had not previously seen the proposed evidence, the judge agreed to adjourn the hearing and resume it in a week or two.
Branum, 59, of Granger, is alleged to have stolen money from Arrowhead Vineyard in Baroda by writing herself extra payroll checks and forging the name of her boss, Nitz, who co-owns the business with his mother.
Branum is charged with embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony and three counts of the lesser charge of uttering and publishing. She is free on a $5,000 bond. Before the start of her hearing on Tuesday, Branum was offered a plea deal. Drent said if she pleaded guilty to embezzlement of $50,000-$100,000, the prosecutor’s office would recommend a jail sentence but no prison time at sentencing. She turned down the deal but, given the evidence offered by Drent, which her lawyer had not previously seen, may be given a chance to reconsider, LaSata said. Normally, once a hearing starts, any plea deal is off the table, the judge said.
It is alleged that Branum stole money from Arrowhead Vineyard in increments between November 2018 and January 2020.
Nitz told the court the alleged embezzlement was discovered by Braddock, his fiancée, who brought to his attention some checks on which the name on the signature line was his, but the signature itself was not.
Nitz and Braddock called police on Feb. 12, requesting that an officer be on site when they fired Branum. When Branum arrived to work that day, Baroda-Lake Township Police Officer John Hopkins read her her rights and began questioning her. Hopkins testified Tuesday that she at first denied any involvement, but then said she had written herself an extra paycheck “a few times” when she was having financial difficulties.
An initial investigation revealed that 186 checks totaling $118,869 had been allegedly forged. But Nitz and Braddock testified that they have since found more.
Branum began working for Arrowhead Vineyard in November 2018. As office manager, she took care of all office functions, including computer functions and payroll.
According to a police report, the first check in question was dated Nov. 10, 2018, while the final one was dated Jan. 31, 2020.