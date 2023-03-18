Sports-Rivalry Win.jpg

St. Joseph's Charles Sanders celebrates the Bears' win over Lakeshore during a district final March 11, 2022, at Portage Northern High School, in Portage, Mich.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — The Herald-Palladium received 13 awards from the Michigan Press Association this week, and finished second in the competition for Newspaper of the Year in Class C.

The paper received a first-place award for Public Service for a series of stories by HP Staff Writer Louise Wrege about the Benton Harbor lead water crisis.

The paper also received first-place awards in these categories:

Best Digital Presentation

Government/Education News – “A town in disarray: Benton Township officials claim foul play,” by HP Staff Writer Juliana Knot

Sports Photo – “Rivalry Win” by HP Photographer Don Campbell

Special Section – Senior PGA Championship Preview

The paper received a second-place award in this category:

News Enterprise Reporting – “How recall petitions fail and succeed in Berrien County,” by HP Local News Editor Tony Wittkowski

The paper received third-place awards in these categories:

Best Newspaper Design

Business/Agriculture News – “Palisades shutdown leaves financial hole in Southwest Michigan,” by Juliana Knot

Government/Education News – “Oronoko Township ponders noise ordinance, faces pushback from wineries,” by Juliana Knot

Sports Writing – “Steven Alker rallies to win Senior PGA Championship,” by HP Sports Editor Ben Sanders

The paper receive honorable mention awards in these categories:

Feature Photo – “Tunnel of Lights,” by Don Campbell

Sports Photo – “Upended,” by Don Campbell

News Enterprise Reporting – “The confusion over critical race theory,” by Louise Wrege