Though COVID-19 canceled the Michigan Press Association’s annual conference, that didn’t stop it from giving several awards to The Herald-Palladium on Thursday.
The paper received 11 journalism awards in the MPA’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest.
HP reporters, photographers and editors received three first-place awards, two second-place awards, two third-place awards and four honorable mention awards in MPA’s class C.
First-place award winners
Tony Wittkowski – Business/Agriculture News for his Aug. 13, 2018, story, “The pain of the Great Recession,” about how area businesses are fairing 10 years after The Great Recession.
Don Campbell – Sports Photo for his May 11, 2019, photo “Safe at home” of Niles baseball’s Ethan Alkire leaping over Lakeshore catcher Koby Sherwood to score during a game at Lakeshore High School.
Kate Genellie Kohs and Andy Steinke – Page or Pages Design for their Feb. 17, 2019, Oscars spread.
Second place
Louise Wrege – Spot News Story for her extensive reporting about Benton Harbor Area Schools fighting to stay open during spring and summer 2019.
HP Staff – Best Newspaper Design for our Feb. 24, 2019, issue.
Third place
Campbell – Sports Photo for his Sept. 14, 2018, photo “Smoky start” of Lakeshore football players taking the field for a Friday night football game against St. Joseph at Lakeshore High School.
HP Staff – Special Section for our November 2018 “Happily Ever After” bridal magazine.
Honorable Mentions
Wittkowski – Business/Agriculture News for his March 24, 2019, story “Taking on the glass ceiling,” about women business executives and the barriers they face.
Ben Sanders – Sports Feature for his Aug. 14, 2018, story “Beyond Basketball,” about local athletes helping distribute food to the needy after basketball workouts.
Alexandra Newman – News Enterprise Reporting for her Dec. 23, 2018, story “Being transgender in Southwest Michigan,” about what local transgender people face in their day to day lives.
Genellie Kohs – Feature Story for her May 8, 2019, “This is me” about a St. Joseph girl with a prosthetic leg who raised money for Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Center in Grand Rapids.