The Herald-Palladium was honored for its journalistic work last week in the Michigan Press Association’s 2021 Better Newspaper Contest.
The paper received 10 awards, including a second-place finish for Newspaper of the Year in the Daily Class C division.
The MPA Better Newspaper Contest honors the work of print journalists from across the state. Judges from the Arkansas Press Association reviewed 2,909 entries submitted by 96 Michigan newspapers or individual members in four daily and four weekly classes. The HP competes in Daily Class C, which includes publications with circulations between 5,001-11,000.
The Herald-Palladium staff members received the following awards:
First-place awards
Don Campbell – Feature Photo for his picture “Shadow mural” of a child adding his handprint to a Black Lives Matter mural on Colfax Avenue on Aug. 8, 2020.
Campbell – Sports Photo for his picture “Leap of faith” of Lakeshore’s Riley Adams avoiding a tag at home plate during a state semifinal baseball game on June 18.
Staff – Special Section for Spotlight 2021, which highlighted eight people from around Southwest Michigan.
Second-place awards
Staff – Newspaper of the Year, Daily Class C.
Andy Steinke – Best Page or Pages Design for his "Shop small (and local) from home this holiday season” gift guide on Nov. 28, 2020.
Campbell – Feature Photo for his picture “Snowy walk” of a man strolling in Benton Harbor during a November 2020 storm.
Third-place awards
Staff – Best Digital Presentation for www.TheHP.com
Ben Sanders – Sports Writing for his June story "The biggest swing” about Bridgman’s state softball quarterfinal victory, which ended with a walk-off home run by Natalee McNeil.
Honorable mentions
Campbell – Photo Story for his "November and December: A Second Look” photo spread.
Sanders – Sports Feature for his Jan. 15, 2021 story “Lakeshore’s Bushu eager to get back to basketball” about JJ Bushu.