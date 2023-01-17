230117-HP-matt-herbst-q-and-a-photo.jpg

Matt Herbst, principal at Michigan Lutheran High School, has been selected as the school’s first president. It’s a position he will start in July.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

ST. JOSEPH — Matthew Herbst will no longer be Michigan Lutheran High School’s principal at the end of this school year.

However, his new job isn’t taking him away from the school.

Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter:

@TonyWittkowski

Tags