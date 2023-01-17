Stocks edged mostly lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street to kick off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% in afternoon trading on Tuesday. The Nasdaq edged higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped under the weight of Goldman Sachs, which fell following a weak earnings report. Bond yields were relatively stable. The broader market is coming off its best week in two months as investors review the latest round of corporate earnings to get a better sense of how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. United Airlines and Netflix will report earnings this week.