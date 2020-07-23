ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County 6th District Commissioner Chris Heugel says it’s “very unfortunate” that a lawsuit filed against him in 2019 that has since been resolved is being brought to light shortly before an election.
Heugel is being challenged for his board seat in the August primary election by Julie Wuerfel. Both are Republicans.
The Herald-Palladium had been unaware of the lawsuit and the settlement, but received a number of emails about it after a recent article profiled the candidates. None of the emails was from Wuerfel. The wrongful dismissal lawsuit was filed by a person who had worked for Huegel when he was president of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce.
In a phone call Tuesday, Heugel said, “I firmly deny the allegations” in the lawsuit.
“It appears these allegations are coming from my opponent’s camp, and it is my hope that the voters can see that this is an attempt to tarnish my character two weeks before an election,” Heugel said.
Wuerfel said she did not solicit the emails to The HP, nor did her campaign.
She said the discussion started on Facebook, after she posted a copy of the election advance.
Wuerfel said the lawsuit is not what motivated her to run for election.
“Since I announced I was running, I’ve had people reach out to me and tell me their stories. I think it’s important for the entire community to know about it, because it’s been going on for years,” she said.
According to court documents, the lawsuit against Heugel and the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce was filed Aug. 19, 2019, by Patricia Muellen, who was hired Oct. 31, 2014 as director of sales and member services. She was fired Sept. 19, 2018.
The lawsuit was settled earlier this year, in April.
The lawsuit alleged that Heugel, as chamber president, fired her based on her being a woman who was trying to get pregnant, and that prior to her firing he was discriminatory and caused her a hostile working environment.
Muellen claimed that Heugel gave as his official reason for firing her, “because of her commitment to Fred Upton.” In April 2018 Upton had asked to “borrow” Muellen part time for a few months to work on his campaign and was given board approval.
In the lawsuit, Muellen claims that Heugel told her that if she had children he would have to replace her. She claims she had begun fertility treatments and surgery and she was denied personal time off even though she had hundreds of unused hours. She was replaced by an older, non-childbearing aged woman, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit further alleges that after firing her, Heugel spread lies about her throughout the community, damaging her business and personal reputation.
Among the exhibits admitted in the lawsuit is a letter to the chamber board from Wuerfel, outlining why she did not renew her chamber membership. In the letter, she says it was unfair for the board to allow the chamber president to run for political office while firing another staff member for helping someone run for office. The letter goes on to say what while she (Wuerfel) was on the chamber board, she challenged Heugel on a decision and “was put on his target list.” Wuerfel said in the letter that, “He does not like women” and that if female business owners challenge him on anything they become a target.
Heugel said, regarding the lawsuit, “It’s been resolved, and I cannot comment further because there are confidential agreements in place. I have never had another case against me.”
He also said the lawsuit is not why he left the chamber, in September 2019, to take another position.
“Claims that it was are completely untrue, and I’m proud of everything I did at the chamber. From almost the get-go, hospitality has always been my passion, and I knew almost immediately that I would go back to hospitality.”
Huegel is a general manager for Aimbridge Hospitality, a hotel management company.
Wuerfel is the owner of the Mosquito Squad.