BUCHANAN — C3 Industries has opened a marijuana dispensary, dubbed High Profile, in Buchanan.
The dispensary – which is licensed for recreational sales – opened July 15 at 804 E. Front St. This is the fourth in a series of High Profile provisioning centers that C3 Industries is slated to open in Michigan over the next two years.
The Buchanan High Profile store will carry a broad selection products, including flower, edibles, vaporizers, concentrates, topicals and tinctures from C3’s cultivation and manufacturing facility in Webberville, Mich.
The dispensary will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week and anticipates drawing customers from Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, as well as Northern Indiana. Customers will be able to visit the showroom, and curbside pickup is available.
“We continue to see strong interest in our product offering, including for our award-winning Cloud Cover flower and concentrate lines,” C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta said in a news release. “We believe Buchanan is an ideal location to deliver our ... products.”
Buchanan is the second High Profile store to open in West Michigan in the past 60 days, with the first location being in Grant, which is just north of Grand Rapids. That dispensary opened in mid-May.
The Grant and Buchanan High Profile dispensaries are hiring sales associates and bud tenders.
Those interested should visit https://c3industries.breezy.hr/. C3 Industries employs nearly 100 people in Michigan between its cultivation center and four dispensaries.