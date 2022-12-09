Train display Woodhams

Mark and Ross Woodhams of Woodhams Ford Lincoln stand in the company’s showroom, which has been transformed into a display of model trains and 70 Christmas trees for South Haven’s annual Holiday Train Display and Christmas Tree Silent Auction.

 Becky Kark / For The Herald-Palladium

SOUTH HAVEN — Normally, Woodhams Ford Lincoln’s indoor showroom displays new vehicles and vintage cars.

However, this month the vehicles have given way to an array of decorated Christmas trees and model train sets.