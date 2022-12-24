Year-over-year home sales have fallen for the 11th consecutive month in Southwest Michigan.
According to a report by the Southwest Michigan Association of Realtors, the housing market has cooled considerably after last year’s surge, as November showed both drops in month-to-month and year-over-year sales.
“As the temperatures cooled off, the Southwest Michigan local housing market continued to cool also,” said Alan Jeffries, Southwest Michigan Association of Realtors association executive.
Only 277 homes were sold in November, compared to 334 the year prior – marking a 17 percent drop. Year-to-date sales fell 14 percent from 2021.
Prices, however, have not just remained in place, but rose slightly. The median selling price in November and the year-to-date average and median-selling prices set records in the year-over-year comparison, which dates back to 2006.
The average selling price rose from $322,192 in November 2021 to $331,848 this year, a 3 percent growth. Year-to-date selling prices have 6 percent from last year to 2022.
The median selling price increased 2 percent to $224,900 from $220,000 in November 2021, the report stated. Year-to-date, the median selling price grew 9 percent ($245,001 vs. $225,000).
“The bright spot in November was the Freddie Mac mortgage rate decreased to 6.49 from 7.08 in October,” said Jeffries.
The region’s housing inventory fell from October, but grew from last year at this time. At the end of November, Southwest Michigan had 769 housing units for sale, compared to 873 in October and 702 in November 2021.
In November 2010, there were 3,160 houses for sale and a 15.8-month supply of inventory, the release stated. As November closed, there was a 3.7-month supply of homes, down from a 4.1-month supply in October.
National trends
According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales declined for the 10th month in a row in November.
All four major U.S. regions recorded month-over-month and year-over-year declines.
Total existing-home sales waned 7.7 percent from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.09 million in November. Year-over-year, sales dwindled by 35.4 percent, down from 6.33 million in November 2021.
“In essence, the residential real estate market was frozen in November, resembling the sales activity seen during the COVID-19 economic lockdowns in 2020,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “The principle factor was the rapid increase in mortgage rates, which hurt housing affordability and reduced incentives for homeowners to list their homes. Plus, available housing inventory remains near historic lows.”
Existing-home sales in the Midwest retreated 5.6 percent from the previous month to an annual rate of 1.02 million in November, falling 30.6 percent from one year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $268,600, up 3.9 percent from November 2021.
First-time buyers were responsible for 28 percent of sales in November, which was unchanged from October but up from 26 percent in November 2021. NAR’s 2022 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers – released last month – found that the annual share of first-time buyers was 26 percent, the lowest since NAR began tracking the data.
The median existing-home price for all housing types in November was $370,700, an increase of 3.5 percent from November 2021, as prices rose in all regions. This marks 129 consecutive months of year-over-year increases, the longest-running streak on record.
Nationally, the total housing inventory registered at the end of November was 1.14 million units, which was down 6.6 percent from October, but up 2.7 percent from one year ago.