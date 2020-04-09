ST. JOSEPH — Toni Grisham of Niles has struggled with some serious health issues the past few years and was on the verge of losing her home to tax foreclosure.
But the United Way Hopeful Home Fund has stepped in.
“She still owed the 2016 (property taxes), which she is now paying, and the Hopeful Home Fund is paying her 2017 taxes to get her out of foreclosure,” said former Berrien County Treasurer Bret Witkowski, whose last day in that role was Sunday. Foreclosure proceedings begin when a property owner becomes three or more years delinquent on property taxes.
Before leaving the treasurer’s office, Witkowski talked about the success of the program that helps families in Berrien County who are behind on taxes due to circumstances beyond their control.
Due to the generosity of Berrien County residents, three families have been helped in the past two years, Witkowski said.
The first recipient was a single mom of triplets who had cancer that had spread to her bones. Witkowski said she is doing better and has been able to return to work as a nurse. He said in 2019 she received $2,400 from the Hopeful Home Fund to pay her taxes.
The next family to receive help was Jeremy and Kendra McNeeds of Benton Township. Witkowski said Jeremy McNeeds was working full time earning about $24,000 a year and Kendra was working until she had her legs amputated because of diabetes.
Witkowski said the Hopeful Home Fund, administered by United Way of Southwest Michigan in collaboration with the Berrien County Treasurer’s office, is seeking donations to keep the fund going.
The Hopeful Home Fund came about after 88-year-old Niles resident Mildred Gray walked more than a mile to the treasurer’s office to get on a payment plan for her overdue property taxes.
After The Herald-Palladium ran a story about Gray, who has since died, an anonymous donor paid the $1,800 owed and Gray was able to remain in her home until she passed away.
Gray’s story led to a suggestion that the treasurer’s office set up a fund for hardship cases, and Witkowski recruited the United Way to oversee the charity.
Donations to help the Hopeful Home Fund continue can be sent to United Way of Southwest Michigan, 2015 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, MI 49085. All donations are tax deductible.