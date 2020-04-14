LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals has vacated the convictions and sentence of a man who in 2018 was found guilty of sexually molesting two young girls on numerous occasions while babysitting for them.
Richard Hopkins was 66 when a Berrien County jury found him guilty of three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) with a person under age 13, three counts of second-degree CSC and three counts of disseminating sexually explicit matter to a minor.
He was sentenced by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Arthur Cotter to 35 to 52 1/2 years in prison, and would have been 101 before becoming eligible for parole.
The appeals court said certain trial testimony of two counselors who had worked with the girls should not have been allowed because it inappropriately vouched for the truthfulness of the victim. It also said the trial court should not have denied the defendant’s right to raise at trial the victims’ testimony from a preliminary hearing in which they admitted to playing “a lying game.”
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic said Monday that his office will soon decide whether to appeal the Court of Appeals decision to a higher court. The case, heard by Cotter in May 2018, was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jane Wainwright.
“We are extremely disappointed with the opinion of the Michigan Court of Appeals, but we have to decide whether we think we can convince the Michigan Supreme Court to accept the case for review,” Sepic said.
The case involved two girls ages 9 and 10 at the time. The girls lived with their mother in a rental property owned by Hopkins. According to testimony, he began socializing with the children in 2015 and, later that year, offered to babysit the two girls for free after school while their mother was at work. The mother agreed, and Hopkins began babysitting them at his home.
At trial, the girls testified that on numerous occasions beginning in 2016 Hopkins would tell them to take off their clothes, would take off his own clothing and sexually molest them. The girls said he also showed them sexually explicit movies and photographs. They said he had a “make-up room” full of mannequins and dresses, including little girls’ dresses, and that he would have them try on the dresses.
Hopkins’ lawyer, Tat Parish, attacked the girls’ credibility, saying their stories had changed at times over the years. Two counselors who had worked with the girls testified that in criminal sexual conduct cases involving children, it’s normal for them to recall different details at different times.
The Court of Appeals, in its opinion on Hopkins’ appeal, agreed with the defendant that the trial court abused its discretion by admitting the testimony of the two counselors “wherein the witnesses vouched for the truthfulness of the two victims.”
Citing case law, the court said “an expert (witness) may not vouch for the veracity of a victim ...” and said the therapists had done so in their testimony and “this testimony constituted plain effort affecting defendant’s substantial rights.”
The Court of Appeals, in its opinion, also agreed with the defendant that the trial court abused its discretion by not allowing testimony about an earlier hearing in the case, in which the girls said they sometimes played “a lying game.”
During a preliminary hearing for Hopkins, the girls had testified that they sometimes played a game of trying to see who could lie the best. The prosecution brought a pre-trial motion to exclude that evidence, saying it was “not admissible as character evidence.”
Parish argued that the evidence was not an attack on character but was “admissible ... as proof of motive, opportunity and intent.”
The trial judge ruled in favor of the prosecution, saying “It’s a kids’ game, and I don’t believe that it is relevant in this case. What’s relevant is whether or not they’re telling the truth here and not whether they’re playing childhood games. So I’m not going to allow that in.”
The Court of Appeals ruled that the evidence was admissible and its exclusion an error.
The appeals court disagreed with Hopkins’ claim that the trial court abused its discretion when it permitted the introduction of evidence of images of adult pornography that were contained on the defendant’s computer.
“Defendant argues that the images were not relevant and were unfairly prejudicial. We disagree,” the Court of Appeals wrote.
The Court of Appeals further ruled that the trial court did not abuse its discretion by admitting certain DNA analysis into evidence. Further, the appeals court ruled that the trial court did not abuse its discretion by denying Hopkins’ motion for a mistrial after the prosecutor’s closing argument.
“The prosecutor asserted on several occasions that the witnesses were telling the truth ... (but) did not suggest that she had some special knowledge that the witness was being truthful. Because a prosecutor is permitted to argue that a witness is credible, the trial court in this case did not abuse its discretion by denying defendant’s motion for mistrial,” the Court of Appeals opinion states.
The court ruled that, while it disagreed with some of the defendant’s claims, “We have identified the improper testimonies from two expert witnesses and the improper exclusion of evidence of the ‘lying game.’ We can determine with confidence that in combination, they undermined the fairness of defendant’s trial. We must therefore vacate defendant’s convictions and sentences, and remand for a new trial.”
On remand, the case is to be assigned to a different trial judge, the Court of Appeals stated.