BENTON HARBOR — Area hospitals have announced how and what the community may donate to them.
Spectrum Health Lakeland will accept donations at 2550 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor, while Bronson Healthcare is accepting donations at Bronson LakeView Outpatient Center, 451 Health Parkway, Paw Paw, and Bronson Family Medicine, 930 Blue Star Highway, South Haven.
Lakeland’s location is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Bronson’s hours for drop-offs are 1-4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Lakeland will accept: N95 masks, isolation masks (adult/child), masks with face shield/visor, face shields, goggles/safety glasses, bouffant caps, extended extra protection gloves (all sizes), isolation gowns, bleach wipes, swabs (flexible mini-tip), pocket-sized sanitizer and thermometers (digital, disposable, temporal).
Bronson is asking for the following: disposable face masks, N95 masks, face shields, safety goggles, disposable gowns, disposable gloves, especially non-latex, disposable surgical caps, disposable foot covers, bleach or antimicrobial wipes, hand sanitizer and bleach.
At this time, Spectrum Health Lakeland is not accepting donations of hand-sewn masks, other medical equipment, medications or blankets.
Bronson will accept sewn face masks for staff in certain areas of their facilities to help protect staff and conserve the supply of PEP, as well as specialized medical equipment including: PAPRs (powered air-purifying respirators) and PAPR hoods, nasal testing swabs, and viral testing kits.
Donors coming to the Benton Harbor location are being asked to call 927-5361 when they arrive for further instructions, to reduce the risk of exposure.
Traveling to drop-off sites to donate medical supplies does not violate Michigan’s statewide stay-at-home order, which allows for an exception to the order for providing necessities to “individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency.”
Those with a large donation requiring special arrangements or a question about a donation to Lakeland, can email safetycamp@lakelandhealth.org.
Community members who would like to make a monetary donation to support Spectrum Heath Lakeland’s COVID-19 response effort may do so by visiting: give.spectrumhealth.org/COVID-Lakeland.