BENTON HARBOR — Cheyenne and James Galbraith always wanted to run their own restaurant.
The brother and sister duo got their wish last year after they secured funding through a Kickstarter venture for Houndstooth, which has created a good deal of buzz throughout the Benton Harbor Arts District.
“This has been my dream for a long time. Being in the restaurant industry is about all I’ve ever done,” James said. “This is kind of the pinnacle of owning your own restaurant. It means everything. We really lucked out and I’m extremely grateful for what we have.”
The Galbraiths have more than 30 years of combined culinary experience, including time spent at Bistro on the Boulevard.
Cheyenne was a teaching student at Ball State University when she took a class in home ec to fill out her credits. It was a semester later that she left Ball State to join the Cordon Bleu Culinary School in North Carolina to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.
“I really liked it. I just couldn’t stop reading cooking books. When I saw a commercial for the culinary school, it was like a light bulb went off in my head,” Cheyenne said. “I felt like I’ve been preparing for this opportunity my whole life. Cooking is about using all five of your senses. Just serving people, it’s a humble thing to do. There’s nothing better than feeding somebody something they’ve never had.”
By the time James was 13, he would work at local restaurants on the weekends, doing dishes and getting paid under the table.
He had tried several hobbies over the years, but none of them stood out like handling food.
“One of the biggest reasons why I love food is the challenge. I used to play guitar and did gymnastics. As soon as I got nearly OK at something I always got bored with it. But food has never had that effect on me,” he said. “The more you know, the more you realize you don’t know because there are so many cultures. It’s fleeting in the way that you’re not painting something so people can look at it forever. When somebody eats it and it’s gone, you have to do it all over again. So, you try to be better than the next time you do it.”
Houndstooth was a culmination of the kind of collaboration they did together while at Bistro on the Boulevard.
Cheyenne didn’t want to work at Bistro without James becoming her sous chef.
“I wouldn’t have done it if he didn’t. It was just too big to do by myself. I didn’t trust anybody else,” she said.
They spent a couple of years before that cooking together and imagining whether they could open their own place someday. When the bistro opportunity came along, they formed a plan about working there for a couple years, then opening their own place.
“When we were in there and we were working it, we would comfort each other by saying 40 seats and five nights a week and we’ll do this,” Cheyenne said. “I feel like there was a period of time when we let the workload and the stress and fatigue get to us. We didn’t even talk about doing anything together anymore.”
They were burnt out working seven days a week, three meals a day by the time they left the Bistro. Cheyenne left first, and James soon followed a couple weeks afterward.
A kickstart
Yet they both continued to work with food.
James did some staging work in Chicago, which was essentially an unpaid internship where he worked with a chef briefly to learn and be exposed to new techniques and dishes. It was during that time that James said he really fed off of everyone’s energy and creativity.
He also has worked at several local restaurants, including Bread Bar and The Livery.
Cheyenne worked for a friend, making tacos on a food truck. She would also cater for events through her own business, looking for her next opportunity. All the while, she continued with what she referred to as “renegade cooking.”
Then they got a call in the summer of 2018 from developer Ken Ankli, who was in the process of building four lofts at 132 Pipestone Street – the future site of Houndstooth – and wanted a nice restaurant to open downstairs.
The Houndstooth project went from an idea to a possibility in February 2019.
They launched a Kickstarter project that raised more than $40,000. There was a consistent buzz around town because of their time working for various restaurants and eateries throughout the Benton Harbor Arts District.
They got in touch with several area farmers so the restaurant could use fresh, farm-grown products from Sister Lakes, Eau Claire and Coloma. The majority of the menu consists of shareables.
Since opening the restaurant, there was an initial flurry of customers – followed by a shutdown stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gailbraiths recently reopened for to-go orders.
“The reception was really, really good. We began working on other ideas and concepts. When we came back it was also really, really good,” James said. “We’re casual, but we’re fine dining. We’ve found a great spot for what we’ve been looking for.”