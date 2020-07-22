STEVENSVILLE — When John Neboda was 15 and a freshman at Lakeshore High School, he got a job sweeping floors at Boelcke Heating & Air Conditioning.
Now he owns the place.
The company was founded in Stevensville in 1963 by Richard and Louise Boelcke, who later passed it on to their son, Dave Boelcke.
Neboda, 39, was born and raised in Stevensville.
“I mowed lawns when I was younger. Dave knew my dad, who was a diesel mechanic. Dave approached me at school one day and asked me if I’d like to come to work for him,” Neboda recalls.
He started out sweeping floors, then began waiting on customers and learned about sheet metal fabrication.
“I graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1999, then went to the Universal Technical Institute in Chicago for two years and got an HVAC degree. While there, I worked for a heating company in Chicago,” Neboda said.
“Then I came back to the area and started doing service calls, and worked as a service/repair guy for years. Then I became service manager, then service and installation manager.”
Neboda said about five years ago, Dave Boelcke approached him about an option to buy the business, and the two worked out a long-term plan to reach that goal.
Last year, Boelke Heating & Air Conditioning won the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber’s Excellence in Customer Service Award.
That followed being named one of the top 20 places to work in Southwest Michigan in 2018. The company was also the recipient of the Herald-Palladium Readers’ Choice Award for best local heating and cooling company.
In January, Neboda became the owner.
“Dave works for me now. He’s in charge of our sales people and estimators. He’ll officially retire in August,” Neboda said.
He has no plans to change the name of the business.
“Everything will stay the same. We’ll keep all the same employees,” which now numbers 28, Neboda said.
What he likes best about his job is, “I’ve always liked fixing things. Every call is different.”
Neboda said he has always been mechanically-inclined and “I like fixing problems. I like problems. I’ll find a solution.”
In his free time, he scuba dives. He’s a member of the Southwest Michigan Underwater Preserve, a group of Department of Natural Resources-approved divers who put buoys on shipwrecks in Lake Michigan and maintain them.
Neboda married his high school sweetheart, Jennifer, 18 years ago and they have a 10-year-old daughter, Nicole.
Jennifer works at Boelcke and Nicole spends a lot of time there.
“She has shown some interest in the business,” Neboda said. “But she’ll have to start out sweeping floors.”