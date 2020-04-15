Whether their congregations are large or small, area church pastors say the hardest part about the social distancing mandates is not being able to connect in person with their church members.
But they are finding ways to stay connected, and some say online church attendance keeps growing every week.
Kevin Hester is pastor of The Shore Church in St. Joseph. His church is fairly new and his congregation is relatively small, but close-knit.
“It’s extremely hard for me,” Hester said. “We have members in the hospital and in nursing homes, and I’m used to be able to see them, encourage them, hold their hands and pray with them. That’s all been taken.”
But like other pastors, he’s finding innovative ways to connect with his congregation.
“I’m grateful for the technology we have. I’ve been fairly tech-savvy, and we’ve always used some technology, but this has pushed us into using more, and we’ve actually reached way more people then before,” Hester said.
Other pastors said they, too, have found new, innovative ways to connect with their flocks since the COVID-19 outbreak has forced people to stay at home.
Caleb Hoskins, worship pastor at Summit Church in Niles, said 600 to 700 people typically attend Sunday services. But Summit had to cancel in-person services as of March 15, the first weekend that the government put in place a mandate that no more than 250 people could gather in one place.
“We started streaming services. We did an audio service on our own website for March 15, and started streaming full video worship on Facebook and YouTube as of March 22. We pre-record the services, then stream them at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, and that has worked well,” Hoskins said.
He said there was one weekend that there were a few glitches because Facebook was slow. But online services have compressed and reformated some things, and there has not been a problem since, he said.
“We’ve adapted the best we can. The hardest thing through this is not being able to have that face-to-face contact.”
Kayte Hatch, administrative pastor at Summit, said it’s impossible for the pastoral and church staff to personally call or text every church member every week.
“But we have great volunteers who have stepped up. Our volunteer Sunday School teachers are calling all their kids, and our front office staff is contacting seniors,” she said.
Hatch said tithes and contributions have dropped off since people are not attending church in person, but, “We have people mailing in their checks and we have our online giving platform. We’re being careful and watching our budgets. It’s week by week and day by day right now.”
Hoskins said the church is doing its best to stay connected with members through social media.
“During this time, especially, people have a need to trust in God, and we’re trying to point people in that direction,” he said.
Hatch adeed, “Our purpose doesn’t change, leading people to follow Christ.”
The Shore’s Hester said he and his wife, Mary Hester, with help from church members, had been thoroughly cleaning the church and providing gloves and hand sanitizers until forced to discontinue in-person services.
Services are now being streamed on Facebook, YouTube and the church’s website. Weekly Bible studies and Saturday men’s group meetings also are being held online, through Zoom.
The church had recently started a cardio drumming program, and Hester said he is working on getting that online, so people can continue participating from home.
He’s doing some individual, personal things as well.
“I’m trying to make encouraging videos, so people can see a live person. This morning I went out by the pier for a video. I’m putting a lot on Facebook and Twitter, and I’m trying to use some humor.”
Hester said the Bible, in Proverbs 17:22, says, “A merry heart doeth good like medicine.”
In a recent Facebook post, Hester noted some remarkable things some famous people had accomplished while self-isolating, and added that he himself, while at home, “Ate an entire bag of pork rinds.”
“We still need to laugh and have a good time. God wants us to,” he said.
Hester sees a silver lining.
“With the technology we’re using, we’ve actually reached way more people than before. We’re reaching thousands of people. People who haven’t been going to church are coming to church online. I’ve gotten messages and calls from people, and it has pushed me to do even more outreach,” he said.
Hester said that although tithes and offerings are obviously down, he has faith the church is not in financial jeopardy.
“We think we’re good right now. We’re a newer church and we have a partner church in Monroe,” he said. “And people can still give through our website online. We realize that some people may currently have no resources.”
But he does not want people to lose hope.
“I’m optimistic. There is hope. God has gotten our nation through tough times. God is in control, and there’s hope in Him,” Hester said.
The Rev. Paul Bradley, bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo, sent a letter to parish priests April 3 announcing that the suspension of public Masses would continue through April 30.
In the letter, he said, “Even though we are apart physically as we adhere to social distancing and other safety and health precautions, I pray you remember that we are all united in one as the Body of Christ.”
The bishop is live-streaming a Mass every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Facebook and at www.diokzoo.org.
Further, a schedule of live-streaming of Masses at churches across the diocese is available on the diocesan website or on Facebook.
Brian Bennett, lead pastor at Overflow Church in Benton Township, said Overflow is streaming all weekend services and weekly group events online during the quarantine to its Facebook page and a platform on its website that is designed for online church.
“We were really blessed that we launched our new online church platform March 8. Truly God’s timing looking back, with what we know now,” Bennett said. “We have had some technical issues over the past few weeks as internet bandwidth nationwide has been stretched, as well as our staff being stretched to learn new technology. The majority of the issues have been minor, and things we are continuing to learn from and improve on. Each week is getting better and better.”
Bennett said Overflow has averaged around 300 people for the past year or so when gathering in person.
“We have seen our online church platform grow to more than 500 per week over the past month,” he said.
Bennett said Overflow froze all non-essential spending March 15 in preparation for the pandemic.
“We take stewardship very seriously and have been blessed that our giving overall has been stable the past few weeks. We are continuing to adjust our expenses for the summer and are positioning as much as we can to be a blessing online and with community outreach during the pandemic.
Like other pastors, Bennett said the church has noted a bright spot, with online attendance increasing.
“We moved all of our connect groups and Bible studies online. They are being well-attended, with some of them experiencing more than 100 percent growth online over the past 30 days,” he said.
Bennett said Overflow is using Facebook live, Facebook groups and Google Hangouts, depending on the group or event.
Pastors say Easter was especially difficult. The largest event Overflow had to cancel was the Southwest Michigan Egg Drop, a new event featuring a helicopter that is now set for April 3, 2021. More than 800 people had registered for this year’s now-canceled event.