For the past week, Americans have been learning the meaning of “social distancing” and “flatten the curve” as officials try to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, many Michigan parents also started learning what it means to teach their school-aged children at home after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all K-12 schools closed for at least the next three weeks.
Bonnie Craig of Stevensville is ahead of the curve on this, having been an elementary school teacher for many years before taking a break to focus on her family. She said that even though it’s been a few years since she taught in a classroom, it all came back quickly when she started homeschooling her three children – first-grade twin girls and a third-grade boy, who normally attend Roosevelt Elementary School in Stevensville.
“It’s great. I love it,” she said Tuesday after her second day with her children. “It’s like riding a bike.”
Not only does her classroom experience help, but she said she still has a lot of educational manipulatives left over from her teaching days. Although she said that if her children were high school-aged, she wouldn’t be as prepared.
Craig said her children’s teachers have been doing their best to help parents fill the gap, but it’s difficult.
“It all happened very suddenly,” she said. “None of us were prepared.”
Having a routine helps. She said she found a schedule parents were passing around on Facebook from NESCA (Neuropsychology & Education Services for Children & Adolescents) and tweaked it to meet her family’s needs.
On her schedule, her children spend about three hours on academics each day, which may seem like not a lot, but she said it’s comparable to how much time students spend focused on academics in the classroom.
“Parents, I think, are are little overwhelmed thinking that they have to do really hardcore academic stuff all day long, and that’s not the case,” she said. “Learning is not just about academic things.”
As for resources, she said her children love using Study Island, which is available through the Lakeshore Public Schools. Because of COVID-19, the company is offering a one-year free trial to new accounts at www.studyisland.com/parents.
And while a routine helps, Craig said it’s important to know when to not follow the routine.
“Even in the classroom, there are teachable moments when the teacher scraps the lesson plan and does something else,” she said.
What’s important, she said, is for parents to convey to their children the love of learning.
The NESCA daily schedule includes getting outside for two hours, an hour of creative play and two hours of free time. Intersperse those activities with meal and chore times and the day goes by fast.
Craig said her family has been playing a lot of soccer in their backyard during outdoor time.
Public parks
Some families are unsure if they can take their children to public parks or nature centers.
Craig said her family has chosen not to go to parks because of the possible exposure to the coronavirus.
Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the Berrien County Health Department, said every family needs to decide what’s best for them. But she said getting outside every day is important for the mental and physical health of both children and adults.
“We need to keep our kids active,” she said. “We want them to be happy and healthy and thriving despite some of the challenges we are experiencing during this time.”
Conrad said outside public play equipment is not off limits, at least not yet.
“Generally, when you’re outside, especially if you are a kid outside, you’re running around, you’re riding your bike, you’re playing soccer, you’re not necessarily in close proximity with other kids,” she said.
But even outside, she said they are recommending that people stay at least six feet away from other groups of people.
And she said washing your hands with at least hand sanitizer on a regular basis is still important when you are outside.
“We should be washing our hands more as a society, anyway,” she said. “... We are still in the midst of the cold and flu season. There are more than 4,000 different cold viruses floating around. We have lots of reasons to be concerned.”
Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor has closed its buildings, but not its hiking trails. Staff has erected panels for a Storybook Hike so people can enjoy a story while they walk through the trails.
Conrad said such a hike should be fine as long as family groups stay 6 feet away from other groups.
“Parents need to make decisions that are best the them,” she said.
Mental health
Sandy Feldman of Lakeside, a clinical social worker and consultant, said it’s important for parents to listen to their children’s concerns and not to just keep them busy all the time.
“We know that in families where children can talk about their feelings, they are more resilient,” she said.
Many times, children will only talk about their feelings when they are doing something else. She said children will often talk about their feelings while painting or coloring. But she said it’s important for children to talk to an adult. That lets them know that their feelings are valid.
And, she said parents need handle their own feelings so they don’t pass their anxiety on to their children.
“If parents talk with each other and other family members and friends on the phone in catastrophic terms, if they look terrified, if they are full of anger at how this is being handled, children feel unsafe,” she said. “What they need to see in their parents is someone that is modeling, ‘We’re going to get through this. We’re going to be OK. And we’ll even have some fun managing it.’”
Parent reactions
Parents on Facebook had a wide variety of comments when asked by The Herald-Palladium how homeschooling is going so far.
One parent of teenagers said her teens are acting like the world is ending. She said she is “walking on eggshells around an angry pack of hungry wolves who need clean underwear and socks and think social distancing is the literal end of their existence as they know it is how it’s going.”
Another parent said she is teaching her children how to use tools and is “getting home improvement jobs done around the house.”
Other parents shared their favorite online sites for free learning.
The Facebook page, “That Fun Teacher,” has many links to free activities, including where you can find free virtual tours of 12 famous museums around the world and web addresses to sites about math, reading, science, writing and social studies.
Shows on Science Mom’s YouTube channel and Facebook page are being streamed live every day, where she has paired with Math Dad to make science and math fun. And if you miss the live video, it’s always available to watch later, along with dozens of previous shows.
Free online art lessons for children and adults can be found at www.wildfreeandcrafty.com.
Another parent said she contacted her child’s classmates and 15 of them are now exchanging letters.