Like most people, Sarah Spoonholtz had to readjust her goals for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So much of my adult life I've spent focusing on my career that I've put off dating and just having fun and being a normal young adult," said the 36-year-old Eau Claire native. "I was super excited about being a mid-30s single person."
She was especially ready for a more relaxing year after graduating in December from Sienna Heights University with a bachelor's degree in professional communications. And she did it while working full time as director of membership and events at the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce.
"I was finally able to take a vacation to celebrate graduating with my bachelor's degree the week before everything hit," she said.
She said that when she left for her Florida vacation on March 9, life was normal. But within two days, she started getting texts from friends about the toilet paper shortage.
"I thought they were joking," she said. "Then a friend of mine posted pictures on Facebook of the toilet paper aisle at Meijer that was totally empty. I was like – 'What happened?'"
The morning of her first day back in the office was when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered bars and restaurants to stop dine-in services and to only offer take-out and delivery. And a few days later, Whitmer announced her first stay-at-home order.
Another reason Spoonholtz said she thought 2020 would be a more relaxing year is because a new president and CEO of the chamber of commerce, Arthur Havlicek, started on Jan. 2 after the position was vacant for almost four months.
"Arthur's like, 'That's it. You can never take another vacation again. You leave and the whole world shuts down,'" she said jokingly.
Spoolholtz talked with Staff Writer Louise Wrege recently about her life and work.
What has changed at the chamber since COVID-19 hit?
We've had to, for a while there, stop all of our in-person networking. We've had to refocus on what we're doing. We're helping members. They are our primary concern. But we're also providing opportunities for nonmembers as well. Obviously, we want to make sure the business community and the economy is still strong. By opening up opportunities to nonmembers was a big plus for us.
We're trying to change and adapt just like any other business out there right now. We've had to think creatively and out of the box on some things. Our focus is on helping business owners and their staff. We're still not fully open to the public.
How has the chamber helped businesses during the shut down?
We have put together a COVID tool kit that has a lot of resource information in it on our website. We partnered with the County of Berrien, the health department, Kinexus and Cornerstone Alliance for Berrien Reopens to put information out there for employers on how to reopen safely.
Probably the biggest thing that we've done is the Buy Local Berrien Facebook page, which literally was a conversation between Arthur and I right after we heard the executive order halting restaurants from dining in. We were like, "What do we do to help them?" And it's taken off to have over 9,000 members on Facebook. And then we have the Southwest Michigan Safe Pledge that we put together to help boost consumer confidence in the area that we're taking COVID seriously.
How has the Buy Local Berrien Facebook page helped?
I feel like it has allowed people to ask for recommendations. It's a great way to drive referrals and to connect people. For the restaurant side, it's allowed them to communicate with the public in addition to their business Facebook page.
What has happened to Business After Hours?
We took a couple of months off. We just had our first one, which was at Schroeder Furniture (in St. Joseph on July 16). It went really well. With their staff, we had about 45 people there, which was the perfect size. We could have up to 100. Most of our Business After Hours get anywhere from 75 to 100 people. This one being smaller was really nice. We were able to spread out appropriately underneath the tent. We had people doing tours of 10 at a time inside of Schroeder. It was pretty much the perfect size for it being the first one to be done in person.
We had health screenings. Temperature checks were done. Face masks were required. We had so much hand sanitizer. We bought, like, 20 bottles of hand sanitizer so we had it scattered all around.
We're going to take off August but hopefully come back in September and move forward with them.
Any projects you've had to put on hold?
It's been just over a year since the name changed (from Cornerstone Chamber of Commerce). We were hoping to, prior to COVID, to really push and rebrand ourselves. We've had to put that on hold.
What was it like growing up on a farm in Berrien County?
It was good. I'm the youngest of four and the only girl. We didn't have summer vacations. You get up, you go out in the field and do what you need to do there, whether it's planting, picking or weeding. Three days a week, you're getting up and going down to the market and selling down there all day.
It taught me the value of hard work. It also taught me how much work you have to do just to make a dollar.
What did your family farm?
We had vegetables. Tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, broccoli, cabbage. We were Preston's Produce and Greenhouses in Bainbridge Township.
Does your family still own the farm?
We lease most of it. My mom still has about an acre that she still grows her produce and stuff in for us. And she sells it occasionally. I actually still live on the farm property. My parents live at one end and I'm at the other end.
What has kept you here?
I love Southwest Michigan. I love this whole area. I love the openness. There's just something about being able to go home and just have the utter peace and quiet of being able to sit outside. The smell of the grapes or of the soil when they are turning it up to get ready to plant – there's just something so comforting about that to me. I just love it.