Live video streaming has become one of the most powerful ways to forge stronger connections with customers.
Apps like Facebook Live, Instagram Stories, Snapchat Stories, YouTube Live Streaming, and Periscope can help small business owners boost sales and strengthen their brands.
Going “live” enables people to see what’s happening with your business in real-time and offers a more personal view of what your company does and who the faces are behind your logo.
If you’re thinking about giving live video streaming a try, here are some ideas to help you go live with content that will engage viewers and shine the spotlight on your small business’s strengths.
Introduce a new product or service. Live video provides a memorable way to communicate features and benefits and get people excited about your new offerings.
Feature product demonstrations and how-tos. Live video offers an effective way to demonstrate how products work and teach customers how to use your products. “Seeing is believing.” If you show people your products or services improving productivity or making life easier for a customer, it adds credibility and builds trust.
Introduce a new team member. Sharing the credentials, capabilities, and personalities of new employees can facilitate a stronger personal connection with customers and enhance customers’ confidence in what your business can accomplish.
Interview a raving fan customer and share their success story. This type of live word-of-mouth testimonial can serve as a powerful endorsement of your products and services.
Show a fun “day in the life” glimpse of your office culture. Streaming video of your team’s camaraderie during work can help humanize your brand and give your customers a sense of what it’s like behind the scenes at your company.
Feature your company participating in a community cause. Capturing real-time moments of your team giving back to the community can build a stronger emotional connection with customers. People feel good about supporting businesses that commit themselves to causes that help those in need.
Show your team members celebrating a milestone. Whether it’s making a toast to your business’s five-year anniversary or announcing a new project partnership, celebrating your milestones through live video can show people you’re a thriving and growing company.
Introduce a new marketing campaign or a branding development. Streaming video to raise buzz about new promotional offers or rebranding efforts (like a new logo) can generate excitement and enthusiasm – and potentially sales!
Show off a team member’s skills on the job. By featuring your employees’ expertise and capabilities, you can reinforce why customers should choose your products and services over those from your competitors.