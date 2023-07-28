PORTAGE — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga announced the official opening of his office in Portage for walk-in service.
The office is at 5228 Lovers Lane in Suite 108, across the street from Loy Norrix High School. The office will be open for walk-in service from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and by appointment on Friday. The office can also be reached by telephone at 269-569-8595.
“This new office in Portage will enhance my ability to serve constituents across Kalamazoo County and along the I-94 corridor,” Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said in a news release. “At this location, my staff and I will continue to assist constituents who are having difficulties with the VA, the Social Security Agency, passports, Citizenship and Immigration Services, or any agency within the federal government.”
Huizenga’s additional Michigan office is at 170 College Ave. in Holland and can be reached by calling 616-251-6741.