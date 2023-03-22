U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga announced the start of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for high school students across the 4th Congressional District in a news release Tuesday.
“The Congressional Art Competition is a wonderful opportunity for high school students across Southwest Michigan to showcase and develop their artistic ability,” said Huizenga, R-Zeeland, in a prepared release. “I cannot wait to see the creative works these young artists create.”
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students who reside in District 4. All original entries should be submitted to Huizenga’s office in Holland. Entries are limited to one per student. The deadline to submit art is 5 p.m. April 17.
A panel of local art and design professionals will review submissions. The top 10 student artists will be invited to attend a reception in South Haven where the winner will be announced May 13.
The winning piece will be displayed in the “Cannon Tunnel” that connects the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building. The winning artist will also have the opportunity to attend a national meeting of student artists in Washington, D.C. The second- and third-place artists will have their work placed on display in Congressman Huizenga’s Holland Office.
The rules for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition and more information can be found at Huizenga’s website. Questions about submitting a piece of art, scheduling a drop off or the competition in general can be answered by calling his office at 616-251-6741.
The 4th District includes the Berrien County cities of St. Joseph, Benton Harbor, Coloma and Watervliet and the townships of St. Joseph, Benton, Hagar, Coloma, Watervliet and Bainbridge, as well as small sections of northwestern Lincoln Township and northwestern Royalton Township. It also includes all of Van Buren and Allegan counties and parts of Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Ottawa counties.