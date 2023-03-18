Berrien County’s two congressional representatives are criticizing a recent decision by a federal agency to add more stringent regulations on area manufacturers.
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reclassified Berrien County, as well parts of Muskegon and Allegan counties, from “marginal” to “moderate” for failing to meet the 2015 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
According to an EPA factsheet, Berrien was classified as marginal in 2018 and was required to meet air quality standards for ozone pollution by Aug. 3, 2021. Having been classified as moderate, Berrien must now meet air quality restrictions by Aug. 3, 2024. To do so, Berrien and other counties will face more stringent air quality measures – like stricter permitting and implementing air control technology on pollution sources.
On Oct. 1, 2015, the EPA tightened the air quality standard for ozone from 0.075 parts per million to 0.070 ppm, a news release stated.
U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, and John Moolenaar, R-Caledonia, sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on Wednesday, calling the reclassification unfair.
“The scope and burden of this heavy-handed regulation are not consistent with the reality on the ground in these Southwest Michigan counties. The EPA must recognize that given these counties’ locations, meteorological factors likely brought the pollutants into this region from more major industrial centers like Chicago, IL; Gary, IN; and Milwaukee, WI,” the letter stated. “Notably, contiguous counties such as Van Buren and Ottawa were not included in this EPA decision. Furthermore, the compliance costs associated with the CAA requirements will improperly impose devastating economic losses on our hardworking communities.”
New projects in Berrien County will likely have to seek more pollution offsets, which are credits that companies can purchase from other companies for reducing emissions to account for producing emissions elsewhere.
The letter concluded by asking whether the EPA had considered if the pollutants came from other areas, if the state provided evidence for the reclassification and whether the Michigan counties could appeal the decision.
Cornerstone Alliance CEO Rob Cleveland also opposed the decision in a prepared release, stating Berrien County residents would pay for other states’ mistakes.
“The EPA’s reclassification of Berrien County’s air quality standard is unjust, and it will come at the cost of lost jobs for Michiganders,” Cleveland said in a prepared statement. “Berrien County residents will suffer the consequences of actions from companies that are more than 100 miles away, and in completely different states. It is our hope that reasonable leaders can come together and take action. The offending companies that are actually responsible for causing the problem are not located in West Michigan.”